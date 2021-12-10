Winter issue of Mining the West coming Dec. 15

ELKO – Due to weather-related delays, publication of the winter issue of Mining the West magazine has been delayed until Dec. 15.

Coming up in this issue are stories about the mining industry gathering again at MINExpo International 2021 in Las Vegas and discussing how new technologies will re-engineer the future of mining.

This issue also includes stories that look at:

-- How mining companies are handing the pinch from rising costs, supply chain troubles and workforce recruiting

-- Legislative efforts to put a royalty on hardrock minerals

-- The Rhyolite Ridge lithium project and the battles over buckwheat

-- The Hycroft Mine layoff

-- An update on Nevada Gold Mines’ proposed Goldrush underground mine

-- The “win-win” asset swap between Nevada Gold Mines and i-80 Gold Corp.

-- Closure work at hazardous abandoned mine sites

-- The 70th anniversary of Wyoming bentonite producer Wyo-Ben Inc.

-- DeDe Barker’s mining career in human resources

