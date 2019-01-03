The Women’s Mining Coalition welcomed new leadership to its executive and advisory committees, and board of directors during its recent election.
Members of the nationwide grassroots organization elected Sara Thorne to serve as president; Becky Oliver, vice president; Lynne Volpi, secretary; and Cami Prenn, treasurer. Lorna Shaw joined the board of directors as a new member, and Judy Colgan and Barbara Coppola took their seats on the advisory committee.
WMC’s mission is to inform legislators of the importance of the mining industry and show that modern regulations and technology ensure that companies are responsible. The nonprofit organization formed in 1993 and hosts an annual trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with senators and representatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.