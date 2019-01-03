Try 1 month for 99¢

The Women’s Mining Coalition welcomed new leadership to its executive and advisory committees, and board of directors during its recent election.

Members of the nationwide grassroots organization elected Sara Thorne to serve as president; Becky Oliver, vice president; Lynne Volpi, secretary; and Cami Prenn, treasurer. Lorna Shaw joined the board of directors as a new member, and Judy Colgan and Barbara Coppola took their seats on the advisory committee.

WMC’s mission is to inform legislators of the importance of the mining industry and show that modern regulations and technology ensure that companies are responsible. The nonprofit organization formed in 1993 and hosts an annual trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with senators and representatives.

