Woman killed in Lander County crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A woman was killed Wednesday in a head-on collision between two pickups on U.S. Highway 50 in Lander County.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was called to the scene shortly after 10 a.m. Preliminary investigation shows that a westbound Ford F-350 pickup failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, crossed the centerline and collided with a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Dodge, Julie Kenny, 60, of Las Vegas was declared dead at the scene.

This crash is being investigated by the NHP’s Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 9 Angry 0