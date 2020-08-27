 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman killed in Lander County crash
0 comments
top story

Woman killed in Lander County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada Highway Patrol badge

ELKO – A woman was killed Wednesday in a head-on collision between two pickups on U.S. Highway 50 in Lander County.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was called to the scene shortly after 10 a.m. Preliminary investigation shows that a westbound Ford F-350 pickup failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, crossed the centerline and collided with a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Dodge, Julie Kenny, 60, of Las Vegas was declared dead at the scene.

This crash is being investigated by the NHP’s Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team

0 comments
0
0
0
9
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mining Quarterly: A look at Gold Quarry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News