Women's Mining Coalition - Group advocates for a strong and sustainable mining industry

Carraher said last spring when they visited with legislators who are pushing for a greener economy, the legislators did have some sense of the importance of mining.

“There wasn’t an office I went into that didn’t share some concerns they had with where all the minerals are going to come from for the new technology we need, for generating electricity in a green economy. So it was refreshing, actually. It doesn’t mean anything will change fast, but it was refreshing to see that they understood mining is a big part of our modern society.”

“Again, they don’t have a real grasp on how long it takes to go out, explore for and make that discovery, but they can see the need for it.”

“There’s a big disconnect in Washington D.C. with the products which are actually being produced from mining,” Thorne said. “Much like the disconnect we have when we go to the grocery store and we buy a gallon of milk. It’s there, we buy it, we drink it, we benefit from it, and we don’t think about where it comes from.”