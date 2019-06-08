The week of April 29, the Women’s Mining Coalition (WMC) hosted the 27th annual Fly-In to Washington, D.C. to give women involved in the mining industry an opportunity to discuss mining issues and policies with legislators, agencies, and other professionals. Participating women work in hardrock, coal, and industrial minerals industries and for companies that provide goods and services to mining companies.
“It is so important that we participate in the legislative process,” said WMC President Sara Thorne, who is a senior permitting manager at Coeur Mining. “This year we found legislators and their staffs genuinely interested in the topics that WMC was putting forward.”
Over the course of the three and a half day event, Fly-In participants had 251 face-to-face meetings with congressional offices—183 House meetings and 68 Senate meetings. Participants also met with the U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Forest Service, and the Department of Interior – Bureau of Land Management.
Topics discussed included U.S. reliance on critical minerals and the country’s over-reliance on mineral imports; the importance of keeping public lands open to mineral exploration and development; the importance of coal as a balanced, reliable, affordable source of energy; and the need for continued development of mining in support of renewable energy technology.
Since its inception in 1993, WMC has made annual trips to Washington, D.C. to advocate for a robust U.S. mining industry.
Companies represented at this year’s Fly-In included Coeur Mining, Conner & Associates Nevada, Hecla Mining, Kinross Round Mountain and Newmont Goldcorp.
