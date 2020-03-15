Wyoming looks to buy millions of acres of mineral rights

There is little precedent for one state owning large tracts in other states, and such a scenario could open some novel legal issues, said University of Colorado law professor Mark Squillace, an expert in mineral leasing and the Antiquities Act.

According to a map posted on the Wyoming governor's website, the subsurface rights in play blanket Utah's Morgan County and portions of Summit, Rich, Weber, Davis and Salt Lake counties. If the Cowboy State owned minerals in another state, could it still assert sovereign immunity over those minerals as if they were in Wyoming? posed Squillace.

"It's an unusual situation," he said. "I don't think there is any clear law that applies."

The Navajo Nation recently acquired coal assets in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. As a condition of the sale, the Navajos had to agree that the coal would be subject to Wyoming's laws.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If the Wyoming deal moves forward, Squillace suggested Utah and Colorado could insist on the same consideration and take steps to ensure the land and minerals trading hands remain under their jurisdictions.