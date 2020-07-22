Ximen’s Kenville Gold Mine continues towards production

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — Ximen Mining Corp. says the company is making advancements on its mine properties, specifically the Nelson mining camp in southern British Columbia and its Kenville Gold Mine.

At the Kenville Gold Mine, work is progressing on refurbishing the existing 257 portal to the Gold mine. Geotechnical drilling and bolting is underway to secure the overburden above the portal excavation. Installation of the steel culvert in the 257 Portal will follow and the culvert is now on site.

Once the 257 portal rebuild is complete, the company can focus on producing the first dore bar and work can proceed on starting the new decline following final ministry approval of the program.

Ximen Mining Corp. has been highly active this year acquiring several properties in British Columbia’s Nelson Gold mining camp surrounding the company’s Kenville gold mine. Ximen recently added The Venus and Juno Gold Silver mines to its holdings, making a total of five claims covering nearly 571-acres.