Ximen’s Kenville Gold Mine continues towards production

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — Ximen Mining Corp. says the company is making advancements on its mine properties, specifically the Nelson mining camp in southern British Columbia and its Kenville Gold Mine.
At the Kenville Gold Mine, work is progressing on refurbishing the existing 257 portal to the Gold mine. Geotechnical drilling and bolting is underway to secure the overburden above the portal excavation. Installation of the steel culvert in the 257 Portal will follow and the culvert is now on site.
Once the 257 portal rebuild is complete, the company can focus on producing the first dore bar and work can proceed on starting the new decline following final ministry approval of the program.
Ximen Mining Corp. has been highly active this year acquiring several properties in British Columbia’s Nelson Gold mining camp surrounding the company’s Kenville gold mine. Ximen recently added The Venus and Juno Gold Silver mines to its holdings, making a total of five claims covering nearly 571-acres.
The new property adjoins Ximen claims east of the Kenville gold mine, covering the historic Venus and Juno Gold Silver mines, located just southwest of Nelson. The two mines combined produced 5,411 tons during the early 1900s and later during 1930s. Production records indicate an average grade of 19.8 grams-per-ton of gold and 17.7 grams-per-ton silver, with minor copper and lead deposits.
The Venus and Juno Gold Mines were optioned from a local prospector under the following terms: a total of $100,000 and 200,000 shares of Ximen over four years, subject to a 1 percent NSR which can be bought back for $500,000. The agreement is subject to TSX and regulatory approvals. Under these terms, Ximen can acquire 100 precent of the property.
Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern British Columbia, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project. Ximen also owns the adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville gold mine near Nelson British Columbia, which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.
