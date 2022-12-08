Young staff are key to mining's future

ELKO – On a pleasant fall evening in downtown Elko, a roar of voices filled the banquet room in Dalling Hall.

Sitting in chairs facing each other, first-year technical staff from Nevada Gold Mines engaged in lively discussions with senior NGM leadership and top Barrick executives, including CEO Mark Bristow. In regular intervals the young engineers, geologists and metallurgists stood up and shifted to the next chair to meet another mentor.

It was the first in what is expected to be an annual series of “Au Connections” designed to foster teamwork, inclusivity and career growth. “Au” is the elemental symbol for gold.

“We need to reach out and understand, and talk to you about where you’d like to go,” Bristow told the group.

The smiles on everyone’s faces indicated that the seasoned executives were enjoying the exchange as much as their protégés.

“The mining industry is an aging industry, and to have so many young people join us …” observed Bristow, who has visited Elko frequently since Barrick and Newmont formed the joint venture called Nevada Gold Mines in 2019. The deal came just a few months after Barrick finalized a merger with his Randgold Resources.

Bristow offered wisdom from his decades of experience in the industry and explained the company’s values.

“If we are going to — as Barrick and the industry as a whole — are going to develop this industry to the level where it’s acceptable to future generations … we need young people like you who are professional and have been through college, who have an independence and also a vision.”

“Ambition is not a bad thing,” he said. “Lack of ambition, and everyone being told they’re good and fine and perfect, that’s not going to change the world. And we’ve got a lot of changing to do if we’re going to leave this world in a better place than what you found it.

“And it’s not gonna be because California builds only battery cars, because that’s not going to help the world. Of course we’re going to go through a transition to cleaner energy. Of course we need to worry about the environment that we live in, and we have been for a long time, in mining particularly.”

Bristow has seen many changes in how mining companies operate as they deal with such challenges.

“When I started out we used to pollute the air with sulfur, and we had acid rain. And then we cleaned that up, and now we realize that we’ve got to do more, a lot more about pollution,” he said. “But there’s another important aspect of what we need as young people and everyone on this planet, and that is if we want to make this planet sustainable – and you’ll find out in Barrick and in NGM – it’s all about sustainability.”

“There’s a whole world out there and it’s interconnected. And if we don’t worry about the poor people in this world we’re not going to have a world to live in. You’ve seen the radicalism that’s reared its head across the globe.” Bristow said mining companies have a big task ahead to build up infrastructure, “and we’ve got to build it up in a responsible way, but we’ve got to give everybody a chance — like you’ve had chances.”

Young graduates in mining-related fields are an essential part of that path, according to Peter Richardson, the new executive managing director at Nevada Gold Mines.

“Regardless of the current market conditions, we are always seeking to attract the next generation of talent to the industry and the company to enable continued growth and sustainability,” he told Mining the West magazine. “At Nevada Gold Mines, we seek to hire talent of all ages, levels of experience, gender, and backgrounds for our business to be successful. Our strength comes from our diversity – specifically diverse thinking and ideas.”

Bristow spoke about his rise from a living on a farm in South Africa to running one of the largest gold mining companies in the world.

“For me life has been a fantastic experience, and it’s like a journey. And if you don’t know where you’re going on this journey, any road will take you there and you’ll end up a wanderer …”

Bristow told the young professionals that they need to have a clear path if they want to be successful in business, and there’s no harm in changing that path.

“I grew up in eastern South Africa during apartheid times a long time ago. And I went to a rural school. I spoke the local language before I spoke English because I was brought up on a farm,” he said.

Bristow’s father was a railroad worker, and after high school there was only enough money to pay for one year of university for him and his two older and two younger brothers.

“I was conscripted to the army during the Cold War,” he said, serving as an officer in combat before returning to school.

“That was right at the end of apartheid. … My university was the first to introduce Black people into a university,” he told the young NGM staff. “That sounds strange to you, but that’s how it was.”

When he graduated in 1981 there were no jobs in the mining industry in South Africa, so he continued his education and entered business school in 1988. In 1990, anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was released from prison. Mandela took over the African National Congress the following year, and would go on to earn a Nobel Peace Prize for bringing democracy to South Africa.

The change would be especially notable in the mining industry.

“Some of those deep gold mines used to have 50,000 people working underground at any one shift,” Bristow said. “These were enormous, and you worked out to 5 kilometers underground.”

As South Africa’s mega-mining companies began to unbundle, Bristow started working for a company that had the majority of the metallurgical coal reserves in South Africa.

“… It had a management team that didn’t believe in itself. So, in short shrift … I was the executive responsible for all the geological functions of this group,” he said. Chuckles filled the room as he said “I’m not bragging, I just want to tell you that you can get there – particularly if your competition is poor.”

“Then with the unbundling, I went to the chairman and made an offer to buy out the exploration side of this group, which was 100 years old,” he continued. “So they come to me and say will I take my assets and join them in operating gold mines?

“And so I joined them and it was called Randgold & Exploration, that’s how we started. And then we bought up all the old mines that weren’t working, the underground mines. And we took a new model. We embraced the workers, we recognized the unions, and we gave everyone checks because we didn’t have any money. And we built a business that was very spectacular. We grew the stock price from 5 rand – which was about one rand to a dollar then – to around 650 rand.”

After apartheid ended in 1994, “suddenly white male South Africans were welcome in the rest of the world, because we were sanctioned up until then,” Bristow said.

“In Africa a lot of people are economic prisoners,” he said. “They are very smart – they have no education but they’re very smart — and all we did is unlock that.”

The result? A company that was worth just under $10 million blossomed to $6.6 billion by 2019.

“There’s been more gold mined out of the South African mines today than if you add up all the gold mines from the rest of the world in the history of mankind, so it’s a very special place to learn to mine,” he said.

Bristow’s next step would take him far beyond Africa.

“Then Barrick, which has the best gold assets in the world, went through some hard times because they forgot to worry about the revenue side of the transaction, and ended up having to write off about $16 billion because they bought some bad assets,” he said. “To put it into context, from 2009 to 2015 the gold mining industry wrote off $60 billion because of bad decisions.”

Bristow was named president and CEO of Barrick as the company completed its merger with Randgold. Since then, he has focused on building “a real business that creates value, reaches out to the community, makes a difference in people’s lives.”

“The job that we have is to make sure from the time we evaluate the ore body, that we keep the revenue of that volume intact, and we don’t dilute it as miners, and we don’t let it leak onto the tailings dam because we haven’t extracted it as metallurgists, and of course we trade it when we sell it on the market.”

“And at the end of the day we want to do it responsibly, and before we mine we want to make sure we have a closure plan, so that we make a real difference and that we don’t end up with an unrehabilitated mine site going forward.”

Bristow encouraged the young staff to visit mines in other countries while they have the opportunity “because it gives you another perspective on life, and it’s enriching. You find there are so many great people in the world. … As young people you should do that, and on top of that you’ll see another way of doing business to achieve the same objective, and that’s what we want. We want to build that network.”

One of the participants, Thomas Dols, an exploration geologist at Turquoise Ridge, already has some international experience. The Colorado native got his bachelor’s degree in Germany and master’s in Finland.

Dols said he began studying physics but eventually shifted to geology because of his interest in earth sciences.

“I wanted to spend some time in industry,” he said, and chose hard-rock mining as a better alternative to oil and gas.

He appreciated the chance to meet with so many of the top executives in their fields.

“It was very humanizing to be able to hang out with them, and to be able to ask questions,” Dols said after the event.

He said one of the discussions he had with a senior mining engineer focused on how different mining practices are used in different countries.

“Sometimes there are things that you feel like are correct answers, like this is the way it has to be, but it’s not.”

Working in other environments has made him aware that there can be more than one right answer.

Nazanin Joorabchian, a mid-range planning engineer at the Cortez open pit, was born in Iran but grew up in Canada, where she got her engineering degree. She worked at a small metallurgical lab before moving to Nevada a year ago.

She said everyone she has talked to from the Au Connections event benefitted from the experience.

“It was very inspiring” and made her feel less like a “small fish” in such a large company. She learned how people with similar backgrounds can find many different career opportunities.

“In my opinion the mining industry is really the basis of all the industries – you need minerals for basically everything, and I find it fascinating to be working at the very core foundation of it all,” Joorabchian said.

Some of her discussions with the executives were about how to balance work-life responsibilities in such a fast-paced and complex industry.

Joorabchian said the event helped her understand how important it is to share ideas, and to bring up any concerns or ideas for innovations.

“At the end of the day it really comes down to how passionate you are about what you do,” she concluded.

Bristow said the perception that millennials are “spoiled brats” were proved wrong by the conversations shared that Friday night at the end of September.

“My advice to you – and I say this to my children – is you must always have a core skill. So, never let go of your core skill because it grounds you in everything you do,” he said. “At this stage in your career it’s important to build that skill. And the way you can do that, you can go to school again — but you’ve been there, done that. And we’re a much better school …”

Bristow told the group that after they have been on the job for three years they should be “starting to have aspirations. You shouldn’t be satisfied with where you are. When you get to 24, 25, you’d better be having sort of some direction in your life, and be really looking to take on additional responsibilities and challenges, because that’s what we need in this industry.”

Business communication skills will be essential in the immediate years ahead, which Bristow said will present new challenges.

“Right now we’re going into a tough time in the world – it’s going to be really tough,” he told the group. “Business is not going to kill you. We are here to work with you. You won’t die from this recession we’re going into.”

“If you need to get a direction — if you believe in yourself you’ll get it,” he said. “What we want is we want you to choose us to be your partner in this voyage. And this is not because we are some philanthropic or charitable organization. We’re serious about doing what we say, and that is building a business that is value-oriented.”

“We want our host countries and our states to want to us to be in their state, and more importantly we want the shareholders to want to own us rather than just invest in us. And if we achieve that we create a mining company that is acceptable for future generations.”￼