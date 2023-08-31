Caught in His Web(2022, Suspense) Garcelle Beauvais, Alison Thornton LMN, 6 p.m.
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path(2023, Romance) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Kavan Smith Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7 p.m.
Iron Man 3(2013, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow FX, 7 p.m.
My Cousin Vinny(1992, Comedy) Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei AMC, 8 p.m.
Raiders of the Lost Ark(1981, Adventure) Harrison Ford, Karen Allen Paramount, 8 p.m.
Solo: A Star Wars Story(2018, Science fiction) Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke TNT, 8 p.m.
Olympus Has Fallen(2013, Action) Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart USA, 9 p.m.
Black Girl Missing(2023, Crime drama) Garcelle Beauvais, Taylor Mosby LMN, 10 p.m.
Lottery Ticket(2010, Comedy) Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson VH1, 10 p.m.
Vegas Vacation(1997, Comedy) Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo AMC, 10:30 p.m.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice(2016, Action) Ben A¤eck, Henry Cavill TNT, 11 p.m.
Robin Hood(2018, Action) Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx USA, 11:30 p.m.