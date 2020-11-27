Nature Notes: Climbing our 11,000-foot peaks

The high peaks of the Ruby Mountains beckon to many mountain climbers. Last week, I described the series of peaks over 11,000-feet in elevation. Hundreds of area hikers and others from across the country have climbed these peaks. Here, I tell of a few of the local climbers.
Most of these peaks can be climbed by scrambling to the top, without ropes or technical gear. However, never underestimate the dangers of high elevations, steep slopes, loose rock, and inclement weather.
Gerry Pennington is 80 years young, a retired electronics professional who teaches part time at Great Basin College. He has recently climbed most of these 11,000-foot peaks. I asked him about the difficulty of these climbs. He said “if you can climb Ruby Dome, you can do any of them.”
Liberty Peak is a good beginner climb and probably the easiest peak. A trail takes you past Lamoille Lake to Liberty Pass, at 10,500 feet. You then turn right to climb Liberty Peak.
He feels the most difficult is probably Verdi Peak. Gerry starts at the Terraces Picnic Area and takes a very steep route to the top. Snow Lake Peak is a technical climb, requiring ropes and experience.
After seven ascents, his favorite climb is Ruby Dome. Several of his ascent reports can be seen on peakbagger.com.
Bruce Thompson lives in Spring Creek and climbs mountains frequently. He has climbed almost all these peaks. He also says Liberty Peak is the easiest. Mount Gilbert is his favorite climb. It is not a technical climb needing special equipment but he cautions it has spots with exposure, meaning if you fall, you fall a long way.
The greatest danger of any peak is the steep terrain and carefully placing your feet so rocks do not slide. Another danger is weather; check ahead of time and keep your eyes on clouds. Bruce once had clouds move in below him on a peak. Most definitely tell someone where you are going and when you will return. An SOS device like a Spot is a good idea. Most peaks have limited cellphone coverage.
Bruce also likes to climb in winter but snow conditions add another level of difficulty. Hard packed snow requires crampons, an ice axe and helmet. Soft snow requires snowshoes and offers the danger of a foot punching through and twisting an ankle.
Sue Kennedy is a native Lamoille resident. She has Kennedy Ranch and has spent a lot of time playing in the mountains. Although she has not been able to climb for a few years, she is looking forward to getting back to it. Her favorite climb is Mount Gilbert. Her blog, rubymountaintrails.blogspot.com, describes climbing Gilbert. She and Bruce Thompson once played cribbage on top of the peak and, she quickly adds, she beat him. She has climbed Snow Lake Peak but would not do it again without ropes. Another fun, although long, climb is Hole in the Mountain Peak.
Sue says one danger is climbing with a group where higher members inadvertently send down rocks on lower members. She also says weather can come in fast and trap climbers. She recommends getting done by 1 p.m. She often prefers winter climbs since she can then ski back down. Full House and Liberty Peaks are fun winter climbs. Winter routes include the need for understanding, and watching for, avalanche dangers.
On peakbagger.com, all these peaks have ascent reports describing how individuals got to the top. Greg Slayden lives in Kirtland, Washington and is webmaster of peakbagger.com. He climbed Ruby Dome last month and says, “I have hiked and climbed all over the world, and I was very impressed with the Rubies, especially compared to other ranges in the Great Basin … You definitely are very lucky to have a high-quality mountain playground in your back yard.”
I should include my own mountain climbing. I have been on top of Ruby Dome once and I was careful not to leave anything behind so I would not have to go back. The best part of the climb was reading the comments written in the registry book, comments I agreed with such as, “it was steep!” The worst was looking down the 4,000+ foot descent, patting my knees, and wishing them luck. I am not a mountain climber.
