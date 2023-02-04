An area is considered desert if it receives less than 10 inches of annual precipitation. An area receiving more is considered simply arid. Elko’s average annual precipitation is 9.99 inches. So in a wet year, we live in an arid country and during a dry year, we live in a desert.

The Great Basin, whether semi-arid or desert, has one defining characteristic concerning precipitation. Annual precipitation is highly variable. We see wild extremes of climate in the Great Basin, a characteristic seen more in arid areas than moist ones.

During most years in Elko, we receive less than that annual precipitation of 9.99 inches. But during wet years, the amount of precipitation tends to be more extreme, which is how we arrive at the average. Perhaps this year will prove to be an extreme wet year.

These large swings in annual precipitation affect plant life. Wet years can produce six times more plant growth than dry years. Because of this, wet years also see an increase in wildlife populations. A local rancher told me it is not the wet years that produce large wildfires. It is the next dry year when all that vegetation produced during the wet year is standing dry. Wet years also see extensive die-offs of desert shrubs, but dry years produce die-offs of shallow-rooted perennial grasses.

These wild fluctuations in annual precipitation make land management difficult and make it difficult to plan large projects. More than one great idea for improving landscape habitat has been thwarted by the next year being a dry year.

Precipitation records go back to the 1870s. Several years during the 1870s were dry while the year 1873-74 was cold and snowy, as was the winter of 1875-76. At the end of that decade, the severe winter of 1879-80 killed one-third of Nevada’s livestock. Then the years of 1887-89 were dry, with 1889 being the driest in Nevada until 1931. Then the huge precipitation during the winter of 1889-90 created the most severe winter seen in Nevada.

Very heavy snow buildup occurred in the Ruby Mountains during the winter of 1916-17, followed by three years of drought. In 1919, Elko received the least amount of precipitation on record, 4.3 inches. The winter of 1923-24 was also extremely dry. In 1925, precipitation was heavy. Extreme winters in 1948-49 and 1951-52 were some of the worst seen in recorded time. Yet in 1954, stretches of the lower South Fork of the Humboldt River went dry.

Wet years of 1983-84 saw a large expansion of the Great Salt Lake. In 1983, Elko saw the highest annual precipitation at 18.3 inches. Several pluvial lakes in this area filled with water but were again dry by the dry year of 1992. Yet most of the 1990s were wet years, with a large flood on the Truckee River in 1997. From 1999-2009, most years were dry except for 2005 and 2006.