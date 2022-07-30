Nature Notes: I want to be a hummingbird

Hummingbirds (HBs from now on) are amazing little birds. They can beat their wings 80 times each second. Their heart beats more than 1,000 times a minute and their resting body temperature is about 102 degrees Fahrenheit. They can hover in flight, fly backwards and upside down.

They fuel this with a fast metabolism. They feast on sugar, (a diet that sounds great to me). Their main food is flower nectar which is like rocket fuel, full of energy. They supplement this source with sugar from our feeders. Each spring I lay in a supply of white sugar (for both hummingbirds and orioles). They are also amazing little hunters, picking off small insects, especially spiders, to supply themselves with proteins.

Each day they consume 50 percent of their body weight just to maintain their normal weight. (Again, sounds great). But then HBs also burn from 6,600 to 12,000 calories per day (which does not sound fun). They maintain blood sugar levels that would likely kill me (not fun).

Much of the energy they burn is from sugar only consumed during the last 30 minutes to an hour. This skips the energy cost of needing to convert sugar into fat. The sugar reaches their muscles fast through numerous blood vessels and capillaries.

I would need to drink a sugary drink every minute to take in a proportionate amount of sugar, (sounds great although I can imagine what my doctor would have to say). Sadly, I am not a hummingbird.

HBs take in both sucrose and fructose from nectar. They are able to directly use the energy in fructose. We humans take in fructose but it has to be stored in the liver as fat and later converted into energy. Drinks containing high fructose corn syrup are a major reason for our human obesity problem. Hummingbirds do not suffer from obesity or diabetes. (Heavy sigh.)

HBs have metabolisms 77 times faster than humans. If they were human size, they would consume energy more than 10 times faster than an Olympic marathon runner. They also consume 10 to 15 times the amount of oxygen per gram of body weight as elite Olympic athletes.

As the world’s smallest birds, HBs have a high surface-area-to-volume ratio, and they lose a lot of heat through their skin. They also have no downy feathers for insulation, lost to save weight. So at night, they lose a lot of body heat. During the day, they eat sugar for fast energy but also to create fat as an nighttime energy supply. Their liver contains super charged enzymes that quickly convert sugar into fats for this stored energy.

They need to take in so much sugar for daytime energy that they usually cannot store enough fat to keep them warm overnight. They could literally starve to death in their sleep if they do not enter a nightly state called torpor where their body temperature and metabolism level drops. Torpor is a shallow sort of hibernation.

They also migrate thousands of miles twice a year. To prepare for that, they can store enough fat to increase their body weight by 40%. (That I could probably accomplish).