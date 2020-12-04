Nature Notes: The famous bear No. 399

Grizzly bear No. 399 may be the most famous bear in the world and has her own Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.
This spring’s first sighting of 399 and her four cubs after emerging from hibernation made national news. Each day this summer, hundreds of tourists and dozens of wildlife photographers searched Grand Tetons National Park to see her. She is beloved by the people of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Books have been written about her and numerous posters of 399 and her cubs are for sale on Amazon.
Born in 1996, she is 24 years old and one of the oldest known wild bears. She weighs 400 pounds and stands seven feet tall. But her main fame comes from her production of cubs. She has given birth to three different sets of triplets in recent years. This year, she emerged from hibernation with four cubs, a feat not seen before in the park. In September of this year, her four cubs snarled traffic for miles along a major park road as they played with orange traffic cones and wrestled each other.
No. 399 is a matriarch of at least 24 grizzly bears, counting her own cubs and the cubs produced by her adult offspring. Even more remarkable is all through 2020, she has kept her four cubs alive and healthy. In past years, she has lost cubs to car collisions, poachers, and being killed for killing cattle.
Part of her fame comes from it being so easy to see her. She is comfortable around people. She spends much of her time beside roads usually full of vehicles and people. A volunteer group called the Grand Teton Wildlife Brigade was created to deal with bear jams involving her. She is comfortable crossing busy roads and has been seen to look both ways before sauntering across a road.
This partiality for human crowds is a definite choice. The greatest danger to her cubs is their being killed by grizzly males, but large males do not hang out near roads or people. The constant presence of people offers her needed protection.
She normally wanders areas of Grand Teton Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge. she is often seen in the vicinity of Pilgrim Creek, which crosses Forest Service land and flows into the park.
During the last week of October, 2020, she changed her routine and it is alarming people. She and the four cubs left the park to wander the area between Jackson and Wilson. The family is crossing busy roads and entering residential neighborhoods.
Even worse, she has been eating food associated with humans. The family recently demolished a set of beekeeper’s hives, ate a livestock grain mix spread on the ground, and dug up a backyard compost pile.
In other years, 399 has fed on elk “gut piles” left by hunters in the National Forest, along with animals wounded by hunters. She has foraged patches of hawthorn berries along a portion of Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton Park.
Besides needing enough food for four large cubs, she is also in hyperphagia, a time of bulking up for winter hibernation. This may be stressing her out and forcing her into this new behavior. If she or the cubs should begin eating garbage, bird seed, horse feed, fruits or grease from dirty grills, their lives could be in danger. They could be declared nuisance bears and killed. An important saying is “a fed bear is a dead bear.”
It would be difficult to overstate the importance of this family to Jackson Hole residents. Locals are being asked to drive carefully, especially at dawn and dusk. People are reminded while she is tolerant of humans, 399 is a wild bear and will defend her cubs from admirers who get too close. Homeowners are being advised to leash their dogs, leave no potential food attractants outdoors, make noise when outdoors in their yards, and carry bear spray.
At this time, 399 should be heading to a hibernation site. The hope is this beloved bear and her four cubs will survive one more year in the Jackson Hole area.
