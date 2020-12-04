Nature Notes: The famous bear No. 399

Grizzly bear No. 399 may be the most famous bear in the world and has her own Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

This spring’s first sighting of 399 and her four cubs after emerging from hibernation made national news. Each day this summer, hundreds of tourists and dozens of wildlife photographers searched Grand Tetons National Park to see her. She is beloved by the people of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Books have been written about her and numerous posters of 399 and her cubs are for sale on Amazon.

Born in 1996, she is 24 years old and one of the oldest known wild bears. She weighs 400 pounds and stands seven feet tall. But her main fame comes from her production of cubs. She has given birth to three different sets of triplets in recent years. This year, she emerged from hibernation with four cubs, a feat not seen before in the park. In September of this year, her four cubs snarled traffic for miles along a major park road as they played with orange traffic cones and wrestled each other.

No. 399 is a matriarch of at least 24 grizzly bears, counting her own cubs and the cubs produced by her adult offspring. Even more remarkable is all through 2020, she has kept her four cubs alive and healthy. In past years, she has lost cubs to car collisions, poachers, and being killed for killing cattle.