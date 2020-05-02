Nature Notes: The marmots of Lamoille Canyon

Marmots live mostly in colonies where one male defends a harem of 3-4 females. A litter consists of 3-5 young that are born in a grass nest at the bottom of a burrow and will emerge about the first of July. They are weaned early since winter survival depends on building up fat during the summer months. The race is on to prepare for hibernation. Healthy marmots with plenty of fat reserves can definitely look fat in September. Preferred foods are grasses, flowers, forbs, some insects and even bird eggs. In late summer, they eat seeds.

A good burrow is a must since they spend 80% of their life in burrows. Their sleeping burrows go down about three feet and have several openings, but hibernation burrows descend 15-20 feet. Their diggings often begin under the edges of boulders since the openings are harder to see. They are true hibernators, dropping their body temperature to a few degrees above freezing. But they wake every week or so, warm up for a bit and then go back into deep hibernation. Predators may be their biggest danger but that is followed closely by not surviving hibernation.