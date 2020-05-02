Nature Notes: The marmots of Lamoille Canyon

The yellow-bellied marmots are on display in Lamoille Canyon. During a recent drive up the canyon, Cindy and I saw some sunning themselves on rocks, but others running across the road and chasing each other. But then this is their busiest time of year. They just emerged from hibernation, having started last September. After more than half a year underground, they are ready to find mates.
Yellow-bellied marmots are the largest ground squirrel and are also known as rock chucks and even whistle pigs. They are identified by brownish fur on their back and their yellow or orange undersides. Males are larger than females, weighing about ten pounds, and about 30 inches long. Females weigh eight pounds and grow to 25 inches.
They are found across the West in rocky areas located in mountain ranges. They are found in moderately warm, dry habitats and at low to mid elevations. They can be found in semi-desert, meadows, talus fields and other open habitats, but also alpine. The farther south they live, the higher the elevations usually above 6,000 feet and up to 13,000 feet. Their cousin, the hoary marmot, lives mostly in Alaska and western Canada. A distant cousin is the woodchuck in the eastern U.S.
Marmots are active in the daytime. They are easily seen while sunning themselves on rocks and watching for predators. One marmot will whistle a warning to others in the colony at approaching danger and all will rush into burrows. Predators are numerous, like mountain lions, coyotes, badgers, bobcats, golden eagles, hawks, owls and weasels.
Marmots live mostly in colonies where one male defends a harem of 3-4 females. A litter consists of 3-5 young that are born in a grass nest at the bottom of a burrow and will emerge about the first of July. They are weaned early since winter survival depends on building up fat during the summer months. The race is on to prepare for hibernation. Healthy marmots with plenty of fat reserves can definitely look fat in September. Preferred foods are grasses, flowers, forbs, some insects and even bird eggs. In late summer, they eat seeds.
A good burrow is a must since they spend 80% of their life in burrows. Their sleeping burrows go down about three feet and have several openings, but hibernation burrows descend 15-20 feet. Their diggings often begin under the edges of boulders since the openings are harder to see. They are true hibernators, dropping their body temperature to a few degrees above freezing. But they wake every week or so, warm up for a bit and then go back into deep hibernation. Predators may be their biggest danger but that is followed closely by not surviving hibernation.
Marmots living in Sierra Nevada national parks have picked up a new habit since the 1980s. They began chewing through radiator hoses and wiring of vehicles left at trail heads by backpackers, usually for several days. Marmots like the sweet taste of the antifreeze, and/or they like the warmth of the vehicle undersides. Ethylene glycol is toxic to marmots, but also backpackers return to their vehicles after several days to find they need to have their cars towed into nearby towns.
Backpackers first wrapped chicken wire around their cars but the marmots figured out how to bypass that, so now backpackers drive over a tarp. They wrap it up around the vehicle, tying it over the top. Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park advises backpackers, upon returning to their vehicle, to check beneath it for leaking fluids and listen for unusual sounds after starting their engines.
They also advise to check under the hood for hiding marmots, since marmots have been transported around the park and even far outside of the park.
