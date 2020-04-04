Nature Notes: What is wrong with Great Basin rivers?

Horace Greeley hated the Humboldt River. He passed through our area in 1859 while writing a series of dispatches for an eastern newspaper. You probably remember Mr. Greeley for his famous quotation: “Go West, young man, and grow up with the country.”

He traversed Nevada in a stagecoach, crossing the Ruby Mountains at Overland Pass. He first saw the Humboldt at Gravelly Ford, near today’s Beowawe.

He wrote a nasty tirade about the river, saying “ ... the Humboldt ... is the meanest river of its length on earth.” He described the river’s water “... at least for the lower half of its course, is about the most detestable I ever tasted.” He described the river valley as “... There can never be any considerable settlement here.” (Okay, he got that one right.)

The emigrants on their way to the California gold fields would have agreed with him. As their wagons rolled beside the river from Wells to Gravelly Ford, the Humboldt behaved as they felt it should. As side streams added water, the river grew in width. But farther downstream, they became disgusted with a river that shrank in size as it advanced. They did not appreciate a river that pooled and sank into the ground at the Humboldt Sink, leaving them a 40-mile walk to the next water at the Truckee River.