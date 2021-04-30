Nature Notes: Where are the kestrels?

For two years, American kestrels have raised chicks inside a nest box in my back yard. They produced nine young birds over those two years, but not this year. We saw a single falcon fly around and land on the nest box. My guess is one kestrel returned this spring but not the mate.

For 11 years, Gerry Pennington has raised kestrel chicks in his nest box but not this year. For 17 years, Jack Prier has seen chicks raised in his two nest boxes, but only one pair this year.

Kestrels are the North America’s smallest falcon. The size of a mourning dove, they are ferocious predators. These highly colored birds of prey are commonly seen sitting on poles or telephone lines or hovering before they dive to the ground to capture prey. They are the most widespread bird of prey, living from Alaska to South America. As a website of a kestrel group says “you have probably seen a kestrel, even if you did not know its name.” In summer, they feed on insects, lizards, small birds, and small mammals.

Kestrels historically have nested in dead trees, using a nest hole previously dug by a woodpecker. This nesting behavior allows them to easily adjust to using a nest box. Artificial nest boxes help them since it is getting harder to find dead trees with woodpecker holes.