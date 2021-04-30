Nature Notes: Where are the kestrels?

For two years, American kestrels have raised chicks inside a nest box in my back yard. They produced nine young birds over those two years, but not this year. We saw a single falcon fly around and land on the nest box. My guess is one kestrel returned this spring but not the mate.
For 11 years, Gerry Pennington has raised kestrel chicks in his nest box but not this year. For 17 years, Jack Prier has seen chicks raised in his two nest boxes, but only one pair this year.
Kestrels are the North America’s smallest falcon. The size of a mourning dove, they are ferocious predators. These highly colored birds of prey are commonly seen sitting on poles or telephone lines or hovering before they dive to the ground to capture prey. They are the most widespread bird of prey, living from Alaska to South America. As a website of a kestrel group says “you have probably seen a kestrel, even if you did not know its name.” In summer, they feed on insects, lizards, small birds, and small mammals.
Kestrels historically have nested in dead trees, using a nest hole previously dug by a woodpecker. This nesting behavior allows them to easily adjust to using a nest box. Artificial nest boxes help them since it is getting harder to find dead trees with woodpecker holes.
Where are the kestrels this year? No one knows for sure, but here are a couple of my ideas. One is that the population of these small falcons has been sharply dropping for years. Surveys show a 50% decline across North America and over 90% loss of kestrels from the New England countryside. Scientists list as possible causes; loss of habitat, less food, fewer nesting sites, exposure to pesticides, the climate crisis, and increased predation by hawks such as Cooper’s hawks.
Quite a bit of research has been done on kestrels in the U.S. but almost nothing is known about their winter migration routes or winter habitat. Some kestrels migrate south to Mexico and Central America. Most of the local kestrels migrate south in winter, although their destinations are not known.
Elko has seen a significant loss of kestrels this year, which would seem to require a more immediate reason. It could be the huge songbird die-off that occurred last fall across the American southwest. People in New Mexico found thousands of dead birds. Other reports of dead birds came in from five states in the southwestern and four states in Mexico. Researchers determined that many birds starved to death.
Possible reasons for this die-off include wildfire smoke from California harming birds’ lungs or forcing birds to migrate early or change their fall migration routes. Perhaps birds changed from traditional migration routes that have ample food, to desert areas that are in a severe drought and perhaps offering fewer foods like insects. The Southwest had a cold spell in September that may have also made it harder for insect-eating birds to find food. Swallows and flycatchers, both insect eaters, were especially common among the dead birds. While kestrels have not been named as a bird species found in these die-offs, in late summer and fall, kestrels’ main diet is insects.
With the ongoing climate crisis, we may not be able to say “oh, well, it is just a bad year, they will come back.” Time will tell but our world is changing. We will hope to see all our returning summer migrant birds in the Elko area.
