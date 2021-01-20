Nevada leaders offer congratulations

Nevada Democrats congratulated the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they were sworn in to office Wednesday.

“Last year was rife with trials and tribulations. This year provides an opportunity toward recovery, change, and unity,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “At a time when family and friends are here one day and gone the next due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and neighbors are divided against each other, we pray for the President to lead with love, justice and humanity.”

“Today, we can finally exhale,” said Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II. “After four long years of unrelenting hard work and dedication, we made history. I am overwhelmed with excitement and hope as we welcome Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House. Together, they will finally restore decency and compassion to the Oval Office.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak said their oath of office “represents a historic moment in our nation’s history.”

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto said they were looking forward to working with the new administration.