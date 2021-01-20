Nevada leaders offer congratulations

Nevada Democrats congratulated the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they were sworn in to office Wednesday.
“Last year was rife with trials and tribulations. This year provides an opportunity toward recovery, change, and unity,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “At a time when family and friends are here one day and gone the next due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and neighbors are divided against each other, we pray for the President to lead with love, justice and humanity.”
“Today, we can finally exhale,” said Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II. “After four long years of unrelenting hard work and dedication, we made history. I am overwhelmed with excitement and hope as we welcome Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House. Together, they will finally restore decency and compassion to the Oval Office.”
Gov. Steve Sisolak said their oath of office “represents a historic moment in our nation’s history.”
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto said they were looking forward to working with the new administration.
“Together, I hope we can work to pass a comprehensive COVID-19 relief plan that supports our workers, small businesses, and state and local governments, as well as enact a proper vaccination strategy, and ensure access to quality, affordable health care,” said Rosen. “While we may face many daunting challenges, I am confident that this President will approach each problem with a clear-eyed resolve and a leadership worthy of the office he holds.”
“After a free and fair election, our country enters a new era of leadership today under President Biden and Vice President Harris,” said Cortez Masto. “I’m hopeful we can come together to pass comprehensive coronavirus relief legislation, revitalize our economy, reduce the impact of climate change, fix our broken immigration system, and address many of the other issues facing the Silver State.”
Republican Rep. Mark Amodei did not release a statement to the press following the inaugural ceremonies.