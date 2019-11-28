Nevada News in Brief
0 comments

Nevada News in Brief

  • 0

Reno school reports new whooping cough case

RENO (AP) — Officials in a Reno school district say another case of whooping cough has been reported.

The Washoe County School District confirmed Wednesday that a student at Damonte Ranch High School has been diagnosed with it.

District administrators have sent a letter informing parents how to prevent whooping cough, also known as pertussis.

Washoe County Health District spokesman Scott Oxarart says three cases of whooping cough have been confirmed so far but another two have been deemed “probable.”

The recent outbreak forced 19 unvaccinated students to unenroll from Damonte Ranch earlier this month.

Unenrollment allows the students to avoid being labeled as chronically absent during the disease’s 21-day incubation period.

A new diagnosis could potentially draw out those students’ absences.

Symptoms of whooping cough include fever, runny nose and coughing fits.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko mom accused of child neglect
Local

Elko mom accused of child neglect

ELKO – An Elko woman is facing a felony child neglect charge after allegedly leaving her 6-year-old son in a hotel room and then driving with …

Pressler sentenced to prison
Local

Pressler sentenced to prison

ELKO – An Elko man originally charged with attempted murder was sentenced to up to 11 years in prison for eluding law enforcement twice in one…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News