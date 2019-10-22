Whooping cough closes private Reno high school
RENO (AP) — A whooping cough outbreak has prompted the closure of a private high school in Reno until next week.
The Washoe County Health District says it has confirmed four cases of whooping cough at Bishop Manogue High School and additional cases are listed as probable.
District officials say the Catholic school is cooperating with an investigation into the highly-contagious respiratory disease and agreed to close the school until Monday to protect students and staff.
District Health officer Kevin Dick said late Monday the outbreak is “very serious.” He says it underscores why all students are required to be vaccinated for the disease, which is called “pertussis” and is known for uncontrollable, violent coughing that makes it hard to breathe.
Washoe County School District officials say no other cases have been confirmed at any other schools in the Reno-Sparks area.
Woman sentenced after watch ties her to conviction
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Las Vegas woman to 18 years to life in prison for the death of a man who was hit by a vehicle.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that 31-year-old Ronneka Guidry was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of multiple charges including murder.
Guidry was convicted in August of second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Eduardo Gaiolli de Sanchez Osorio January 2018.
Authorities say Guidry had a photo of a watch matching the description of a Rolex Osorio’s father described was missing. The photo was taken about a half-hour after Osorio was injured.
Guidry was also convicted of robbery, grand larceny and failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving death.
Henderson boy stabbed; officer fatally shoots mother
HENERSON (AP) — Henderson police say an officer fatally shot a woman during a struggle stemming from a stabbing in which the woman’s 7-year-old son was seriously wounded.
Police say the woman was “agitated” when police arrived Monday in response to a 911 call that was disconnected.
According to police, authorities believed a “violent domestic incident” was occurring at the location where the call was made.
Police say the boy underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover.
No identities were released.
