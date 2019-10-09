Case of West Nile Virus in Washoe County
RENO (AP) — Health officials have confirmed the second case of West Nile Virus in Washoe County this year but they say threat levels are decreasing due to colder weather.
Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick said Wednesday the person infected likely was bit by a mosquito carrying the virus while hiking in the meadows near Mount Rose southwest of Reno in mid-August.
The victim developed severe symptoms in early September, sought medical care within days and is expected to fully recover.
The county’s first case this year was confirmed in September.
That victim had been fishing along the Truckee River and at the Sparks Marina, but also had been in Fallon so authorities don’t know for sure where the virus was contracted.
Eight of 10 people infected with the virus don’t develop symptom but some severe cases can be fatal.
Battery case dismissed against former GOP consultant
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Felony charges have been dropped in Nevada against a former Republican political consultant who was accused of imprisoning and battering his girlfriend.
Benjamin Sparks’ attorney, Joshua Tomsheck, said Wednesday that prosecutors wouldn’t have been able to prove kidnapping, domestic battery and coercion charges in a grand jury indictment filed in January.
The case stemmed from allegations Sparks scuffled with his girlfriend in March 2018 at their home in Las Vegas.
Tomsheck declined to say where his 37-year-old client now lives or what work he does.
Sparks still faces trial in Las Vegas on a misdemeanor battery charge. Tomsheck says he’ll plead not guilty.
Sparks had worked on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign and for former Nevada Congressman Crescent Hardy, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and New Mexico congressional candidate Yvette Herrell.
Convention Center expansion
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The cost of a Las Vegas Convention Center expansion is nearing $1 billion, after the government board that oversees the project added more than $45 million to the budget.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved increasing the contractor’s guaranteed maximum price to $980.3 million to assure it’ll be finished in time for the annual CES gadget show in January 2021.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the new contract also approves upgraded features for the three-story, 1.4 million-square-foot building.
A pedestrian bridge and underground people-mover will link it with the existing single-story convention center that’s among the largest in the U.S.
The new building will have 600,000-square-feet of exhibit space, a food court, conference rooms and a rooftop patio with Las Vegas Strip views.
