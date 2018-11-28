Terrible Herbst founder dies at the age of 80
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jerry Herbst, founder and chairman of the gas station and convenience store chain Terrible Herbst Inc., has died. He was 80.
The firm Faiss Foley Warren Public Relations says he died Tuesday at his Las Vegas home.
Herbst in 1959 founded the company that today consists of more than 160 convenience stores and gas stations known for their huge American flags and mustachioed caricature logo. The company this summer opened the world’s largest Chevron with 96 fuel pumps in Jean, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas. Terrible’s Road House also features a 50,000-square-foot convenience store.
Passionate about racing, Herbst was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame and the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.
Flags at all Terrible Herbst locations were lowered at half-staff Wednesday.
School to be named after fallen officer
RENO (AP) — A new elementary school is being named after a Reno police officer killed in the line of duty.
The Washoe County School District board voted to name the school in the Kiley Ranch area of Spanish Springs after Officer John Bohach.
Bohach was fatally shot Aug. 22, 2001 while helping to set up a perimeter outside the home of an armed felon barricaded inside.
Board Vice President Malena Raymond said naming the school after Bohach was “a well-deserved honor for this outstanding officer and his family.”
The 35-year-old had been an officer for 13 years and spoke Spanish fluently, enabling him to act as a liaison between Spanish-speaking students and families and the Police Department.
John Bohach Elementary School is scheduled to open in 2020.
Software company taking 200 jobs to Reno
RENO (AP) — Another software company based in the San Francisco Bay Area has announced plans to move its headquarters to Reno, Nevada.
The Reno-Gazette Journal reports rfXcel plans to hire about 80 people over the next two years for its new base in Reno and eventually ramp up to 200 workers.
They will include software developers, finance experts, sales and marketing representatives with average wages that translate into about $47 per hour.
The software-as-a-service company’s most popular technology is an application designed to effectively trace products as they move through the supply chain, from electronics to medicine and food.
The company recently received about $300,000 in state incentives and tax abatements to make the move. It also considered Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Boise, Idaho, before picking Reno for its new headquarters. It intends to maintain a facility in California.
Up to 5 feet of snow possible near Tahoe
RENO (AP) — As much of 5 feet of snow is expected on the top of the mountains south of Lake Tahoe by the weekend as a series of winter storms make their way into the Sierra Nevada.
The National Weather Service in Reno said Wednesday updated models for the storm system show significant travel impacts are expected on-and-off through Saturday up and down the Sierra and on all mountain passes around Lake Tahoe.
Snow is expected to fall at rates up to 2 inches per hour during peak periods through Thursday, with the best chance of snow accumulations on the valley floors around Reno and Carson City coming late Friday night through Saturday morning.
Much colder weather with overnight lows in the teens is forecast by the weekend.
PETA honors police for rescuing cub
RENO (AP) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is recognizing a police force at Lake Tahoe for its compassionate treatment of a bear cub that was trapped in a garbage bin.
The national animal rights group presented Truckee, California police this week with the Compassionate Police Department Award after officers in the town just north of Lake Tahoe freed the cub on Nov. 16.
The young animal jumped out and ran up a hillside to its mother, who was waiting nearby.
Controversy has raged for decades over management of wild bears around Tahoe, where some determined to be a threat to public safety are euthanized.
PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien says the “compassionate officers made sure that this little cub escaped a frightening and life-threatening predicament.”
PETA sent a framed certificate and vegan cookies to the police department.
