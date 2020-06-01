Nevada providers launch campaign advocating safe health care

The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) and the Nevada State Medical Association (NSMA) today launched a public awareness campaign, Nevada Providers… here for Nevadans. The campaign focuses on social media messaging and public service announcements and was initiated to address the concerning decrease in non- COVID-19 hospital visits and doctor’s appointments and encourage patients to get the care they need.

Across Nevada, there are declines in the number of patients coming in for preventive and emergency treatment. Some providers report seeing half or even fewer patients than they did prior to the onset of COVID-19. Evidence suggests that people with serious health conditions or symptoms may be avoiding hospitals out of fear of catching COVID-19. Nevada’s leading health care organizations are assuring Nevadans that it is safe to see their doctor or visit a hospital to seek medical care.

“There is tremendous concern for people who urgently need medical attention for conditions unrelated to COVID-19 and are choosing not to get the care they need. We’ve seen activity at some doctors’ offices decrease drastically due to patients cancelling appointments or simply not showing up for visits,” said Ronald S. Swanger, MD, president of the Nevada State Medical Association. “It is important for Nevadans to know that it is safe to seek the care you need from your doctor.”