Nevada’s Draw System

The Nevada Department of Wildlife recently implemented license simplification, reducing the number of licenses from 28 to 8, to make buying a hunting or fishing license easier. License simplification occurred at the same time the Department’s previous license vendor contract expired.
This timing required NDOW to simultaneously implement a new license structure and conduct an extensive search for a license vendor. The Department license vendor search emphasized the need for innovative solutions to enhance our customers’ experience and meet their expectations.
Vendor Selection
- State law (NRS 502.175) requires the Department to contract with a private third party to perform the random drawing for Nevada big game tags.
- Eight licensing vendors presented their licensing and tag draw systems to the Department in Fall 2016. Under the oversight of the State of Nevada Purchasing Division, the Department solicited formal proposals nationwide in accordance with the rigorous State Request for Proposal process.
- Proposals were reviewed for their technical capacity to meet the Department’s needs and their ability to deliver within the Department’s deadlines.
- Proposal costs were not revealed until after the technical components were evaluated.
- Kalkomey Enterprises, Inc. proposal scored the highest in both technical capacity and cost.
Big Game Tag
Main DrawAs required by contract, the mathematical components of the main draw process remained identic
- al to previous draws.
- The main draw was held at Kalkomey Headquarters in Dallas, Texas to maximize technical resource availability.
- Public attendance at the draw was restricted to reduce data security risks.
- The entire main draw process was filmed and streamed live to a public YouTube channel for all interested parties to observe and review.
- The only State personnel allowed on-site during the draw process was a State Deputy Attorney General (DAG) who provided an official, impartial witness to the entire event.
- Kalkomey provided four copies of the draw results on four separate, sealed memory drives, which was witnessed by the DAG. The DAG kept one copy and provided one copy to a third-party auditor to conduct an independent audit of the draw process. Kalkomey kept a copy on-site and the Department took the final c
- opy for secure storage, ensuring all results could be verified by comparing any of the copies stored in four separate locations.
- Eide Bailly LLP, a national accounting firm, performed the third-party audit and concluded there were “no audit exceptions” to the draw process.
Tag Lists
- Nevada regulation (NAC 502.211) requires that upon request, NDOW shall remove the name and personal information from any list.
- The Kalkomey system allowed customers to request re
- moval electronically, improving the implementation of NAC 502.211.
- The Department and Kalkomey will clarify customer choices regarding the removal of customer information from specific lists.
Results
- Under the new license structure and Kalkomey contract, the Department saved approximately $1.4M to date, and expects to save over $8M over the entire contract term.
- The new Kalkomey licensing system has generated nearly $1.5M in additional revenue over 2017 license sales without increasing sportsman fees.
- The combined cost savings and increased revenue have resulted in an approximate 6% budget increase for the Department without
- a single increase in any sportsman fees or General Fund contributions.
Conclusion
In the first year, the Department’s new licensing structure, contract and partnership with Kalkomey Enterprises has led to substantial benefits to Nevada’s sportsmen and women, including decreased costs, increased revenue, and enhanced functionality. The state’s big game tag draw is more transparent and accountable than before while meeting all the requirements for the existing draw structure.
The new license system has increased the ability of the Department to serve the public and accomplish its mission. The Department continues to welcome feedback and is committed to making ongoing improvements to the new system that will benefit all Nevadans.
