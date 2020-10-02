 Skip to main content
“With the issuance of the updated directive that will allow youth sports to provide competitive programs for the thousands of young athletes in the State, we wish to express our sincere appreciation to the Governor for his tireless efforts in making this happen,” says Nevada Youth Soccer Association President, Guy Hobbs. “We recognize that these are difficult decisions in light of the ongoing pandemic, but are thankful that the Governor and other elected leaders throughout the State place a high premium upon the emotional and mental well-being of our kids. While we are thrilled to be able to provide this important activity for our young athletes, we also fully committed to doing so in the safest possible way and will be strictly adhering to all of the safety protocols as set forth by the State. Our priority will be to provide the safest environment for our players, while also providing them with the opportunity to engage in sports.”

Guy Hobbs, President NYSA

