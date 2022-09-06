New courtroom opens in former bank building

ELKO – Elko District Court Department 2 is now in session and in a new building.

Elko District Judge Al Kacin and his staff began court hearings Tuesday, a week after moving into the recently renovated bank building across the street from the Elko County Courthouse.

"This is a wonderful facility,” Kacin said.

The new courtroom and offices are much more spacious, he added. Mobile desks and tables were purchased to rearrange seating as needed, and more can be added to accommodate more attorneys and other personnel such as interpreters.

The design and functionality of the courtroom is an outcome of lessons learned during the Covid-19 pandemic that required social distancing and reduced indoor seating capacity, Kacin explained.

“The big thing is the space,” he said. “What I learned in the pandemic and trying cases at the Elko Convention Center carried over to this project because the ideal is to socially distance very quickly if we had to do that.”

“We have the space to do that,” he continued. “We can shift furniture around, whatever we need to do, to get justice done fairly and as quickly as possible.”

Soundproof windows were also installed to prevent traffic and noise from Idaho Street disturbing court proceedings.

The former Washington Federal bank building offers more room for staff to spread out, including a private room for attorneys and clients to discuss cases and a jury deliberation room that is located inside the old vault.

Although plans for the building were delayed a couple of years, Kacin said he was grateful to the Elko County Commissioners for working to get it completed.

“Right now I’m pleased with how this happened and how it ended,” he said. “I thank the Commissioners, District Judges, administration and staff for how this worked out.”

It was a project that began after the election of the Legislature’s creation of a third district judge department that saw judicial offices scrambling for space.

The building was purchased from Washington Federal when the bank relocated to the Elko Junction Shopping Center in 2020. County officials said the structure, with additional parking, would keep the courtroom within walking distance to the courthouse and related offices and allow all three district courts to have ample room for their staff and court proceedings.

Due to space restrictions and general overcrowding in his courtroom, Kacin held trials and jury selection at the Elko Convention Center and other places in Elko. Now, all proceedings can remain in one location.

Kacin said he also gave his input to the design of the building, considering the comfort and security of all those who enter the courtroom for proceedings.

“Every decision I make is tailored around what we can do, because our mission is to give fair justice under the law,” he said.

Although the courtroom has neutral colors, some elements of the bank and Kacin’s former location add warm tones to the courtroom. Kacin said he had help from County administrator Michelle Petty and County Manager Amanda Osborne and his staff with the seating, paint and carpet.

Chairs and tables were purchased from OFS to “keep it local,” he said.

There is still more to do. A small bag x-ray scanner is on the way that has been purchased with grant funding, he added.

During scheduled court proceedings, only the back door will be unlocked. The front entrance will not be used.

Of his former courtroom and offices, now belonging to Department 1 Judge Kriston Hill, Kacin said it was a “beautiful little courtroom, but too tight.”

Hill and her staff moved in to their new office space and courtroom as Department 2 transitioned across the street last week.

According to Osborne, the project’s initial construction budget was $280,600.

“Unexpected findings in the older building remodel and inflationary and supply chain issues increased the cost to $413,900.53 and extended the completion date by several months,” she stated. “Funding for this project came from Elko County Capital Funds and the Fourth Judicial District Court fees.”

KAP Mechanical LLC was the general contractor on the project.

For more information on the project and pictures, visit Elko County’s Transparency Center at www.elkocountynv.net.