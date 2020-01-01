New state laws go into effect

Now, it will be up to the providers and insurance companies to fight over the payment, or take the matter to an arbitrator, and the patient will only be responsible for paying whatever copay, coinsurance or deductible they would have been responsible for had they gone to an in-network provider.

SB263: Taxes on vaping products

A major piece of legislation addressing vaping in Nevada took effect Wednesday. For one, the bill places a 30 percent tax on e-cigarettes and their accessories and directs a significant portion of the $8 million a year in revenue it is projected to generate back to vaping prevention activities.

The new law also changes an existing statute that made it a misdemeanor for a clerk to sell tobacco products to a minor and allowed for fines of up to $1,000. Now, selling to a minor will no longer be a criminal offense, and civil fines will range from $100 to $500.

It additionally calls for warnings to businesses that sell to minors for the first two violations, and a civil penalty of up to $2,500 for the fifth or subsequent violation within a 24-month period.

SB364: Hospitals required to use preferred names and pronouns