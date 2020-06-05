New Waste ‘Reduction, Reuse and Recycling’ Guides now available

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s (NDEP) Nevada Recycles Program, together with the University of Nevada, Reno’s Business Environmental Program (BEP), are excited to announce that several new “sustainability guides” are now available to help Nevadans “reduce, reuse, and recycle” as the State continues to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The new sustainability guides provide Nevadans with easy, eco-friendly tips for everyday life on topics such as:
- How sustainability initiatives go hand in hand with our “new normal” and ways of doing business
- Utilizing alternatives to disposable to-go ware
- Establishing and/or maintaining sound recycling habits
- Keeping disposable masks, w
- ipes, and gloves out of the recycling bins
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada’s landfills have seen a significant spike in waste, primarily due to an increase in disposable products such as single-use plates, utensils, and more.
Now more than ever, it is critical to adopt sustainable habits that reduce waste pollution, protect public health, preserve our precious natural resources, and support a vibrant economy.
“As part of our mission, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection remains committed to fostering a healthy and sustainable future for Nevada’s children, families, and communities,” said NDEP Administrator Greg Lovato. “Taking small steps such as reducing food waste, recycling, and choosing washable facemasks all contribute to a clean, thriving, and vibrant Nevada. We want to thank the University of Nevada, Reno, local businesses, and all Nevadans dedicated to supporting conservation efforts and ensuring the Silver State continues to be the number one place to live, work, and play for generations to come.”
Check out the guides on the BEP and Nevada Recycles websites. To learn more about Nevada’s sustainability initiatives and be part of the conversation, follow @NevDCNR on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
