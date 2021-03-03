Newmont posts higher quarterly income

Newmont Corp. reported sharply higher net income of $806 million, or $1 per share, and adjusted net income of $856 million, or $1.06 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and the company predicted 1.37 million ounces of gold production this year from its share of Nevada Gold Mines.

The company also announced a dividend of 55 cents per share for the fourth quarter, up 38% over the third quarter, and a total declared dividend for the year 2020 of $1.45 per share.

“In 2020, Newmont achieved record performance, including $3.6 billion of free cash flow and ending the year with over $5.5 billion of consolidated cash. These results enable Newmont to lead the industry in shareholder returns, invest in organic growth and maintain financial flexibility,” President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said.

He said in the earnings call that for every $100 increase in the gold price above $1,200 an ounce, there is a $400 million incremental free cash flow that goes entirely to Newmont’s account.

The net income for the fourth quarter was up $269 million from the 2019 quarter primarily due to higher realized gold prices, according to the Denver-based company. The average realized gold price was $1,852 in the 2020 quarter, up $374 per ounce over the 2019 quarter.