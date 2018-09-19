Welder sparked 80-acre wildfire north of Reno
RENO (AP) — A welder sparked a wildfire that has burned about 80 acres in the Palomino Valley north of Reno.
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesman Adam Mayberry says a person who was welding accidentally started the Pioche Fire that broke out about 10:30 a.m. Sunday near Ironwood and Wilcox Ranch roads.
The fire burned dangerously closed to several homes Sunday afternoon but now is moving away from residential areas. It was estimated to be about 15 percent contained.
Eleven aircraft have been assisting crews on the ground.
No injuries have been reported and no evacuation orders currently are in place. A temporary animal shelter has been set up the Ironwood Equestrian Center as a precaution for livestock and pets.
Coeur Reports Fatal Accident at Palmarejo
CHICAGO — Coeur Mining Inc. reported that a fatal accident occurred at its Palmarejo Mine in Mexico on Sept. 13.
Two underground production drillers fell into a void after the ground below them collapsed. The area was immediately evacuated and all underground operations were suspended pending emergency response and initial investigation. The company is working closely and cooperatively with the authorities to respond to the situation. The ground collapse occurred in a highly localized area and does not affect other portions of the mine. Operations have resumed except in the specific level of the underground mine where the incident occurred.
“On behalf of everyone here at Coeur Mining, I want to express our condolences to the families, friends and communities of the employees we have lost in this tragic accident,” said Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur’s President and CEO.
A formal investigation has begun to determine the root causes of the incident as well as how to prevent them in the future.
New distribution center north of Reno to bring 350 jobs
RENO (AP) — A sports apparel wholesaler has announced plans for a big distribution center north of Reno that will bring 350 jobs to the area.
Reno Mayor Hillary Scheive announced Tuesday S&S Activewear plans to open the 800,000-square-foot building in the North Valleys in early 2019.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports it will be the largest occupant of a pre-built facility in the history of Nevada.
S&S Activewear President Jim Shannon says the move was motivated by the company’s desire to expand its one- and two-day shipping capabilities along the West Coast. He says Reno is one of the biggest per-capita industrial markets in the country.
He says they expect to pay employees in the range of $12 to $15 per hour.
4 Nevada tribes win $6M in Justice Department victim grants
RENO — The U.S. Justice Department has awarded nearly $6 million in crime victim assistance grants to four tribal entities in Nevada.
The grants are intended to help improve public safety, combat violence against women and support youth programs in American Indian communities.
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe will receive the biggest grant in Nevada, $1.35 million. The Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe gets $1 million, the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada $450,000 and the Moapa Band of Paiutes about $300,000.
The grants are among $113 million announced Wednesday for 133 American Indian tribes nationwide.
Deputy Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio says they are needed to help address an unacceptable level of violent crime and domestic abuse in tribal communities.
Reno sets record for hottest summer 2nd year in a row
RENO (AP) — For the second year in a row, Reno sizzled through its hottest summer on record.
The average daytime high for June, July and August was 93.6 degrees. That’s one-third of a degree hotter than the previous record set in 2017, according to the National Weather Service.
The mercury reached 90 degrees or higher on a record 56 consecutive days ending Aug. 25. It reached the century mark 20 times. That also broke the old record of 16 set the year before.
The mean average summer temperature averaging the daily highs and lows was 76.9 degrees). That’s just short of the record of 77.2 degrees in 2017.
The average low also was the second highest recorded — 60.1 degrees compared with 61.2 in 2017.
“The trend is continuing, where the overnight minimums trend has been much more significant than the daytime maximum,” Dan McEvoy, a climatologist at the Western Regional Climate Center in Reno, told the Reno Gazette Journal.
The mean average at Lake Tahoe in Tahoe City, California, was 62.4, slightly higher than the previous record of 62.3 set in 2017.
The average overnight minimum was 46.2 degrees, the second warmest recorded just behind the 2017 record. The average daily high at Tahoe City was 78.6, the seventh-highest on record.
Seventeen of the last 18 hottest years recorded in 136 years of record-keeping have occurred since 2001, according to NASA.
In Reno, 12 of the 15 hottest summers measured by daily high have happened since 2001. When it comes to warm overnight lows, the 15 warmest have occurred since 2001. And the 15 overall warmest summers, as shown by an average of daily highs and lows, have all occurred since 2001.
