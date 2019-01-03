Nevada voter registration numbers drop
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Secretary of State’s office says Nevada’s voter registration numbers dropped by about 3,700 last month when voters were moved to inactive status.
Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Thursday that Nevada has 1,582,293 million active registered voters. About 38 percent are Democrats and 33 percent are Republican. Nonpartisans make up 22 percent.
Cegavske says the voters were moved to inactive status as part of routine list maintenance.
Inactive voters are those who don’t vote in a series of elections or fail to respond to a mailing card asking them to confirm their status. They’re still eligible to vote.
Utah alcohol sales up from 2017
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah liquor stores made $11.6 million in sales in the five days leading up to New Year’s Day.
The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control reported Tuesday that $3.4 million in sales were made on New Year’s Eve alone. That was 322,199 bottles.
The sales figures include the state’s 44 liquor and wine stores but don’t include lower-alcohol beer sales made at grocery stores.
This year’s alcohol sales increased about 9 percent from last year even though stores this New Year’s Eve closed early at 7 p.m.
Utah National Guard members to deploy
DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Members of the Utah National Guard will deploy as part of an effort to maintain critical infrastructure for the U.S. Army Cyber Command.
The 18 guard members will leave Wednesday from the Utah National Guard headquarters in Draper. Their deployment to Ft. Meade in Maryland will last 400 days. Cpt. Kylie Boyle is the senior officer in charge of the Utah team. He says the cyber environment is always evolving and the team is excited about using the training it has received over the last three years.
The team will be federalized in February after receiving more training when it gets to Maryland.
The work is part of Task Force Echo III. The task force consists of 12 states working together under the 126th Cyber Battalion based out of Massachusetts.
Utah makes arrest under new DUI threshold
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers have made their first arrest under the state’s new lowered DUI threshold.
Sgt. Nick Street says the Tuesday-morning arrest would have happened before the law went into effect, but the measure makes it more likely that the Wyoming man will face criminal charges.
He says the man was pulled over as he drove home from a rave party after a female passenger reported he had elbowed her in the face.
Street says an initial test showed a blood-alcohol level above .08, but took two hours before he was tested on a breathalyzer that is admissible in court. He was then measured at .059 percent.
Utah’s new 0.05 percent limit is the lowest in the United States. While supporters say it’s a public-safety measure, critics say it punishes responsible drivers.
Idaho approves burbot fishing
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Idaho has approved a fishing season for burbot after regional populations of the freshwater cod in the Kootenai River numbered about 50,000.
The Spokesman-Review reports the state Fish and Game Commission announced last week that the fishing season had been approved as part of its fishing rules for 2019 to 2021.
The fishing season is the first greenlighted by state officials since 1992. Regional populations of burbot had dropped to 50 in the early 2000s.
The species rebounded following a collaborative restoration effort by fisheries, communities, academics and state officials.
Idaho Fish and Game had said that the species’ long-term success was put in jeopardy because of environmental factors, many caused by the construction of Libby Dam in the 1970s.
Oregon prison to offer free tampons
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has joined a small number of states that give tampons to inmates.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Paula Myers, a corrections officer who was named superintendent of Coffee Creek Correctional Institution last spring, arranged in the fall for the state to provide tampons to inmates who want them.
Previously, the state’s lone women’s prison has provided sanitary pads to inmates but charged for tampons.
Coffee Creek inmates may have up to 10 pads or tampons, or a combination of the two.
The shift is part of a national movement focused on giving incarcerated women — who make up about 9 percent of the imprisoned population nationwide — free access to menstrual hygiene products.
A new federal policy requires the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to provide its women inmates with sanitary pads and tampons at no charge but the rule doesn’t apply to states.
Oregon now allows roadkill for food
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new law that goes into effect Jan. 1 means people in Oregon will be able to harvest and eat roadkill.
Lawmakers approved the measure in 2017, which states that “salvaging deer and elk struck by vehicles is legal in Oregon.” About 20 other states allow people to take meat from animals killed by vehicles.
In Oregon people must complete and submit an application for a permit within 24 hours of salvaging the elk or deer. The application cannot be submitted beforehand because it requires specific information about location and time of the salvage.
The antlers must be handed over to the state’s wildlife agency.
Intentionally hitting a deer or elk in order to take the meat remains illegal in Oregon.
Oregon seeks killer of adult bald eagle
ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife officers are seeking information on the person or people who shot and killed an adult bald eagle in Douglas County.
Tips that lead to an arrest could lead to an award.
OSP said Thursday the eagle was found shot in the neck with a small caliber rifle from Lower Cow Creek Road approximately 2 miles south of Doe Creek Road. The shooting happened sometime in November.
The suspect was driving a newer red or maroon compact four-door truck — likely a Nissan Frontier or a similar model.
Tahoe police arrest suspected gangster
RENO (AP) — Police at Lake Tahoe have arrested a suspected gang member on drug and weapon charges who they say had an assault rifle in his car when he crashed while en route to confront an alleged drug dealer about a previous disturbance.
South Lake Tahoe police say 33-year-old Victor Alfonso Ramos Eucendo was arrested Monday after he hit a parked car on Los Angeles Avenue a couple miles west of the Nevada line.
Police say Eucendo told detectives he had ties to MS-13 when he lived in Central America and is currently a member of the Sureno’s street gang.
Officers seized methamphetamine and an AK-47 style rifle with a loaded, 30-round magazine from his car.
Weekend winter storm watch at Lake Tahoe
RENO (AP) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch this weekend for much of the Sierra, including the Lake Tahoe area where up to 18 inches of snow is possible in the upper elevations.
The watch goes into effect Friday night through Sunday morning.
Five to 10 inches of snow is expected at lake level with 12 to 18 inches forecast above elevations of 7,000 feet.
A mix of rain and snow is expected across most of western Nevada Saturday and Sunday, spreading into northeast Nevada as the weekend progresses.
Winds gusting up to 50 mph are possible Saturday afternoon.
