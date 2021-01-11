2020 was deadliest year for law enforcement officers in decades

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of law enforcement professionals nationwide who died in the line of duty in 2020 increased 96% over the previous year, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a nonprofit group that has long tracked officer fatalities.

The Memorial Fund announced in its proprietary 2020 Law Enforcement Officers Fatalities Report that as of Dec. 31, 2020, 264 federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial officers died in the line of duty (LOD) over the past year, representing a 96% increase over the 135 officers who died in the line of duty in 2019. In the category of “Other” causes, which includes Covid-19 deaths, the number of fatalities is up 300% over 2019.

“As the leading authority in line-of-duty deaths, this time of year always reminds us of the sacrifice of law enforcement and the importance of our mission to honor the fallen, tell the story of American law enforcement, and make it safer for those who serve. The year 2020 will go down as the year of the most line-of-duty fatalities since 1974 due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto. “We’ve been tracking LOD fatalities for 30 years, and the loss of even one law enforcement life is difficult. We stand together with the nation in honoring these brave men and women.”