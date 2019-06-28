“They’re still doing it to the Indians.”
Raymond Yowell laughed as he remembered the first words spoken by the reporter who showed up to take pictures back on May 24, 2002.
“He actually arrived on the scene when the cattle were being taken. He took some pictures,” Yowell said.
People from the Bureau of Land Management were rounding up cattle from federal land that was adjacent to South Fork Indian Reservation grazing allotments.
The people who came out to deal with the trespassing animals rounded up 136 cows and calves owned by Yowell and 19 cows and calves owned by Alvin Tybo. The cattle were hauled off in trucks to a BLM holding facility in Reno.
Yowell estimated that his 136 cows and calves that were taken away were worth around $112,000. The BLM sold the cattle at an auction for $27,440. Yowell said that money just went toward the costs of rounding up the cattle.
This was one scene in a long-running saga of “who does the land belong to?” And the saga continues. Yowell was 72 in 2002 and is 89 today. He has a thick notebook filled with documents from his legal battles over land and livestock and Indian rights, and he continues to do legal research.
Yowell and some other Western Shoshone believe that their ancestors never transferred their land to the United States. Yowell says the 1863 Treaty of Ruby Valley was a treaty of “peace and friendship” and not a transfer of land ownership.
In 1984, members of the Te-Moak Tribe in the South Fork area south of Spring Creek stopped paying grazing fees as research was being done on the Ruby Valley Treaty, the 1941 proclamation that set up the South Fork Reservation, and other legal issues.
According to a story written by Scott Sonner of The Associated Press in 2011, when BLM officials seized Yowell’s cattle in 2002 for trespassing on BLM land they said that the Te-Moak Livestock Association owed about $2.5 million in unpaid grazing fees and fines, and Yowell’s share of the debt was about $180,000.
Yowell said recently that he does not know what happened to the other $2.3 million, but the $180,000 which the government said he owed has grown over the years with added penalties and interest. A document that he received this past year said his debt was up to $509,906.72.
Because of what Yowell calls his “alleged debt,” in 2008 the federal government began taking 15 percent of his Social Security payments, which Yowell said is the maximum amount allowed. His Social Security payments were less than $900 in 2008, and are a little over $1,000 today, so the government has been taking about $150 each month, for a total of over $15,000 over the past 11 years. That has accomplished very little toward paying down the debt, which has continued to grow.
In doing some research last year Yowell found a federal law that says the U.S. comptroller general or the head of an executive agency can “suspend or end collection action on a claim … when it appears that no person liable on the claim has the present or prospective ability to pay a significant amount of the claim …”
Yowell filed a Freedom of Information request for more information about his debt and the Social Security payments. He did receive some information, although not everything he asked for. He did see that his debt had grown 267 percent since 2008. He wrote a letter to the comptroller general citing the federal law he had found and asking for the debt to be cancelled.
“He never did answer,” Yowell said.
In January, Yowell was visiting with Elko County Commissioner Demar Dahl about another matter, and he showed Dahl the information he had received about the debt and the Social Security withholdings. Dahl was upset by what he saw as the injustice of the whole situation and decided to see what he could do to help. He talked with people in the federal government about what had happened with Yowell.
Dahl wrote a commentary for the Elko Daily in February, saying, “Enough is enough. A debt of over a half million dollars — for what? It’s too late to make the Yowells whole but it is time to wipe the books clean and give them a little peace.”
At a June county commission meeting, Dahl introduced Raymond Yowell and his wife Lena. After telling a little bit about the cattle seizure in 2002 and the debt and the Social Security withholding, Dahl said, “Finally, a little bit of justice prevailed. Elections have consequences. One of the consequences of our last election was that the administration pulled people into positions where they were able to make a difference. The ones that helped on this deserve a lot of credit.
“They were able to get the trespass expunged,” Dahl said.
“You’ve been a great neighbor, you’ve been a good leader, you’ve been a good example,” Dahl said to Yowell. “And we are happy that we at least see this much justice.”
Yowell said he still has not heard anything from anyone at the federal government, but his most recent bank statement showed that he received his full Social Security payment.
Dahl said after the commission meeting that two of the people he communicated with at the Interior Department were Tim Williams and Sec. David Bernhardt.
“When they heard the story about Raymond and what he had been through, they just wanted to try to make it right,” Dahl said. “If it was really going to be made right, they would reimburse him a lot of that fine. But at least now they’re not taking his Social Security check, so that’s a good thing.”
“That was a hard thing for him to get through,” Dahl said. “But he’s not bitter about it. ‘It’s just one of those things,’ he says.”
Some history
Yowell said his awakening to some of the issues involving Shoshone land came back in 1968, at a meeting in Elko. A lawyer was talking to some of the Shoshone, and said that there was an issue because they did not have a date that they could pinpoint for placing a value on the land.
“He didn’t say, ‘it’s not been taken,’” Yowell said. “He said, ‘We don’t have a starting point to value the land.’
“When he said that, there was a light that went on in my head, that said the land has not been taken, since they don’t have a date to start the valuation from, the land has never been taken, and from then on I became the opponent, and I fought, and I tried to convince the other members, but they were too much into the system,” Yowell said. “Later on I found out all those lawyers were after was money, they were not after justice for the Shoshone. And they structured their filings toward that end.”
In 1987, Yowell said, he was asked to be the chief of the Western Shoshone nation.
“The elders approached me to lead them in opposition to what the United States was doing,” Yowell said. “I was raised with the belief that you don’t refuse an elder. I couldn’t refuse them. I was their chief for 19 years, until 2005.”
While he was chief, he made several trips to Washington, D.C., was involved in several legal battles, and the Western Shoshone developed their own international passport.
About 15 miles from the South Fork Reservation, near the Jiggs Highway, the reservation has four and a half parcels of lands that are scattered amongst federal land managed by the BLM. Yowell felt that the South Fork Reservation cattle should be able to graze on that adjacent federal land, based on what he found in several documents, including a 1934 federal charter which said, “No action shall be taken by or on behalf of the Te-Moak Bands which in any way operates to destroy or injure the grazing lands or other natural resources of the Te-Moak Bands of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada,” and the 1941 charter which set up the South Fork Reservation, which says, after the legal description of the reservation, “together with all range, ranges and range watering rights of every name, nature, kind and description used in connection with the above described premises."
Elko BLM Public Affairs Officer Greg Deimel said that after the people associated with the Te-Moak Livestock Association stopped paying grazing fees in 1984, there were a lot of attempts through the years to come to an agreement and settlement. There was a hearing scheduled in 2000, and at that time the BLM received more documents in support of a Western Shoshone interpretation of the land in the area.
In March 2002, the local BLM office received a final decision from the BLM and Department of Interior saying that the 1941 South Fork Reservation proclamation did not grant grazing rights on public lands to the Western Shoshone.
“They said, no, that does not preclude you from paying grazing fees on public allotments,” Deimel said.
The BLM had issued trespass notices throughout the years regarding Yowell’s and other cattle on the public lands.
In May 2002, the Te-Moak Livestock Association and its members received an unauthorized use notice and an order to remove unauthorized livestock from the public land, Deimel said.
As a point of clarification, Yowell commented that, “They kept insisting it was the association that was doing that, but we individually sent letters to the BLM at that time that we were individuals, we were not the association.”
Another issue that Yowell brought up is that he told the BLM that if they insisted that the South Fork Reservation was not allowed to graze their cattle on the public land adjacent to the reservation land, then the BLM should put fences up to keep the cattle from wandering onto the public land.
“When the BLM started to trespass us, we asked them, ‘you’re the complaining party, fence off your land,’” Yowell said “And they refused to do it; they refused to fence off their land. So I turned out my cows as I had done before onto those four sections.”
Yowell still questions whether all of his cattle that were rounded up and taken away on May 24, 2002 had actually wandered from the reservation land onto the public land.
“They claimed they didn’t take cows off of the section that my cows were in,” Yowell said. “But after the roundup, a bunch of us went over there and we rode across that section. There were horseshoes, fresh tracks that were in that section, so I think they gathered them off of that land as well.”
South Fork Reservation ranchers still use the four and half sections of reservation land which Yowell was using in 2002, although others now lease the surrounding federal lands.
Yowell laughed a little bit when he said that in 2013 or 2014 the BLM finally provided the fencing materials to fence off the reservation sections.
“They provided the material and the reservation provided the labor,” Yowell said. “Why didn’t they do that when we were requesting them to do it?”
Learning about law
After Yowell’s cattle were taken in 2002, several years went by, and then in 2005 he went to a week-long law course led by George Gordon.
“That’s where I learned the basic principles of how to present a case,” Yowell said. “That was very valuable to me to attend that.”
During the class he met some people who later helped him as he worked on his cases.
As he worked on how to present his case involving his cattle and the Shoshone land, he also had to learn how to extend the case so that it would not be made invalid by the statute of limitations.
He filed his case in 2011. It included a $30 million dollar lawsuit against the BLM, the Treasury Department and others. He made his arguments before a federal district judge in Reno in 2013. Yowell said he thought the judge treated him rather shabbily, but when the ruling was released it was more positive.
“He acknowledged everything that I filed” regarding the tribal land issues, Yowell said. “But even though he referenced everything that I filed, he didn’t rule on it.”
The judge did stop the government from taking money from Yowell’s Social Security payments. However, the federal government appealed this ruling, and the case went to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. This time, Yowell hired an attorney.
“When they appealed it to the Ninth Circuit, I thought I was in over my head, to try to go and argue before the Ninth Circuit,” Yowell said. “Had I known at the time, I would have asked the Ninth Circuit to send it back to the lower court and rule on those allegations. I thought about that later, but at the time I didn’t know.”
At the Ninth Circuit Court Yowell lost the case, and after about nine months of getting his full Social Security, the 15 percent began to be taken from his payments again.
“The Ninth Circuit treated me just like any other rancher,” Yowell said. “None of the government rights that are attached to the reservation, none of the rights that are attached to the treaty of 1863, none of those were ruled upon. Looking back now, I think I might have done a better job of presenting my own case before the Ninth Circuit.”
The Ninth Circuit Court ruled on Yowell’s case around early 2014. Yowell then appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Yowell and a rancher friend who was also fighting a legal battle both filed their cases “pro se,” representing themselves, at the same time.
“My friend, they kicked him right out,” Yowell said. “Within a month and a half of the filing, the notice came back, petition denied. But they hung on to mine until October of that year, October 6th.”
That was the date that Yowell received a notice that simply said, “Your petition is denied.”
“I’m told the Supreme Court cases go through three levels of acceptance or rejection,” Yowell said. “I guess mine made it to the third level, to take that long.”
Talking about Indian land issues, Yowell said one point that came up through the years was that in 1979 the Indian Claims Commission gave money to the Secretary of the Interior, and some considered this a payment for land.
“They held the money in the Department of Interior, no money went to the Indians,” Yowell said. “The court said you’re the trustee, you’re over the Indians, so we can pay you.”
On July 7, 2004 Congress passed the Distribution Act, which included a distribution mechanism for the Western Shoshone trust funds. Money was distributed to the Western Shoshone starting in 2011. The BIA distributed a total of about $188 million to around 5,000 people who proved they were one-quarter or more Western Shoshone. The first payments in early 2011 were $22,013 per person, which was about 70 percent of the total of around $31,000 per person.
Raymond and Lena Yowell were two of the Western Shoshone who did not accept the payments.
“I rejected it; my wife rejected it,” Yowell said. “Not too many did.”
“We rejected it with a piece of paper,” Yowell said. “We quoted all the laws I just told you about. I said those remain unanswered; I’m hereby rejecting the claim.”
Yowell has many stories to tell about Shoshone land. He recommends that people learn more about one part of the history by watching “Broken Treaty at Battle Mountain,” a documentary film Joel Freedman made in 1975.
“That aired on TV shortly after it came out,” Yowell said, “and the protests that went into the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C., was so great that they closed down the telephone and reception, they couldn’t handle all the calls that came.”
Yowell has retired from ranching and one of his sons is ranching his land on the South Fork Reservation, but there is still plenty to do around his home in a scenic spot near the Ruby Mountains. And although a lot of his concerns about the way the United States has treated Indian land issues through the years have never been addressed, at least there has been some resolution to some of the issues that arose back when his cattle were taken in 2002.
“I’m very appreciative to Demar Dahl and the others that worked to make that happen,” Yowell said.
