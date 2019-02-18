CROWN POINT, Indiana — A Hammond man pointed a gun at a neighbor's head after the neighbor's teenage son was involved in a car crash with the mother of the man's child, court records allege.
Jonathan M. Scott, 43, allegedly said, “I have a permit and license from the state to kill you,” before drawing a semi-automatic handgun, chambering a round and pointing it at the boy’s father, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Scott was charged Thursday with two felony counts of intimidation and two counts of pointing a firearm.
The neighbor's 17-year-old son and the son's 15-year-old girlfriend were driving in the 7600 block of Howard Avenue in Hammond on Dec. 31 when the door to a van opened, hitting the 17-year-old's car and knocking off its passenger-side rear-view mirror, records say.
The boy called his father and continued driving, heading down an alley. The boy told police he intended to return to the crash scene, but stopped in the alley when Scott parked his SUV head-on in front of the teen's car, records say.
Scott grabbed the boy by the shoulder and allegedly told the teen he messed up, the affidavit says. The teen's father exited the back door of his home and approached Scott with a copy of the family's insurance card.
Scott allegedly pointed a gun at the father, and the father told the children to go inside. The father told police Scott threatened to kill him just before police arrived, records say.
Scott was being held Friday on a $70,000 bail, records show.
