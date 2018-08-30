Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Air conditioner stolen from senior center

The Elko Police Department is seeking information regarding an air conditioner like this one that was stolen from the Elko Senior Center the during the night between Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.

ELKO — The Elko Police Department is asking the public’s assistance on the theft of a portable air conditioner.

The item was stolen from the Elko Senior Center at 1795 Ruby View Drive, sometime between 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 7:30 a.m on Aug. 29.

If anyone has any information or saw anything, please contact Lt. Mike Palhegyi at (775) 777-7310 and reference case No. 2018-00070088.

