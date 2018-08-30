Air conditioner stolen from senior center

ELKO — The Elko Police Department is asking the public’s assistance on the theft of a portable air conditioner.
The item was stolen from the Elko Senior Center at 1795 Ruby View Drive, sometime between 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 7:30 a.m on Aug. 29.
If anyone has any information or saw anything, please contact Lt. Mike Palhegyi at (775) 777-7310 and reference case No. 2018-00070088.
