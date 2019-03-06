St. CHARLES, Mo. -- A 65-year-old man shot an Amazon driver after the two tussled in a dispute over a handicapped parking spot outside a Target Store on Tuesday.
The injured man, 21, was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition with a gunshot wound to the back, according to St. Charles Police Lt. Tom Wilkison.
The dispute began just before noon outside the store at 3881 Mexico Road, Wilkison said. The Amazon driver had illegally parked his delivery van in a handicapped-accessible parking spot and was talking to the driver of a different Amazon van.
That's when a St. Charles man confronted them about the parking spot, Wilkison said. It wasn't clear if he had a disability.
The St. Charles man pulled out a cellphone to record the illegally parked delivery van, and the two began to struggle over the phone, Wilkison said. During the struggle, the older man fell to the ground and the Amazon driver began to walk away. The man on the ground had a gun and shot the driver in the back, Wilkison said.
The gunman went into a nearby Famous Foot Wear store, where he was arrested, police said. Officers recovered a weapon. Charges are pending against the man.
The driver works for a third-party delivery service provider.
"This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the driver," Amazon said in a statement. "We will work with law enforcement and the delivery service partner as they investigate."
