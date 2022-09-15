 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another day of showers in forecast; record rain in Ely

Elko forecast

ELKO – Elko ended up on the short end of the precipitation stick through midweek, but Ely saw record rainfall from the latest surge of monsoon moisture.

A total of .31 of an inch of rain fell in Elko from Monday through Wednesday. It was the only precipitation to be seen in September so far at the halfway point of the month.

A record rainfall of 0.57 was set Ely on Wednesday. This breaks the old record of 0.39 set in 1959.

National Weather Service radar showed a cluster of strong thunderstorms approaching the Elko area at mid-morning Thursday.

Elko is still nearly an inch and a half shy of the normal mark for the water year that ends Sept. 30.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are predicted Thursday and Saturday, then beginning again next Tuesday.

High temperatures should be in the mid-70s through the weekend. That’s cooler than the average for mid-September of around 80 degrees.

Some fog could develop in northern valleys Thursday night as lows drop into the lower 40s.

