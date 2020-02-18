AP Fact Check: Democrats falsely accuse Trump of undermining Medicare

DEMOCRATS ON MEDICARE

JOE BIDEN on Trump’s proposed budget: “Look at the budget he just submitted. He eviscerates Medicare.” — CBS interview Monday.

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: “One week after the President paid lip service to protecting the health care of American families, his budget betrays his values with cruel cuts to Medicare and Medicaid. Vulnerable families and seniors deserve better.” — tweet Monday.

SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER: “By proposing severe cuts to Medicaid and Medicare, President Trump’s latest budget is simply a continuation of his war to rip away health care from millions of Americans, including people with preexisting conditions.” — statement Monday.

THE FACTS: The leading Democrats are engaging in a timeworn political tactic known as ‘Mediscare.’ Trump’s budget doesn’t gut Medicare, and it wouldn’t reduce benefits to seniors.