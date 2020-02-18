AP Fact Check: Democrats falsely accuse Trump of undermining Medicare

DEMOCRATS ON MEDICARE
JOE BIDEN on Trump’s proposed budget: “Look at the budget he just submitted. He eviscerates Medicare.” — CBS interview Monday.
HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: “One week after the President paid lip service to protecting the health care of American families, his budget betrays his values with cruel cuts to Medicare and Medicaid. Vulnerable families and seniors deserve better.” — tweet Monday.
SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER: “By proposing severe cuts to Medicaid and Medicare, President Trump’s latest budget is simply a continuation of his war to rip away health care from millions of Americans, including people with preexisting conditions.” — statement Monday.
THE FACTS: The leading Democrats are engaging in a timeworn political tactic known as ‘Mediscare.’ Trump’s budget doesn’t gut Medicare, and it wouldn’t reduce benefits to seniors.
The budget’s $465 billion over 10 years in Medicare cuts would come from lower projected payments to hospitals and other service providers. For example, the budget calls for equalizing Medicare payments for similar services delivered in a hospital-owned facility and a doctor’s office, saving about $164 billion over 10 years. Hospital-based services generally command higher reimbursement now, a practice that has prompted criticism.
The budget also underscores Trump’s support for legislation to lower drug costs for seniors enrolled in Medicare’s Part D prescription plan.
The outlook is worse for Medicaid, which covers low-income people, including seniors and disabled people who qualify for both programs. Trump’s budget signals his intention to press for significant Medicaid cuts, which could lead states to scale back some benefits.