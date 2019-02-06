Try 1 month for 99¢

ELKO – The Cowboy Poetry Gathering may be over for another year but a collection of commemorative posters is now up for auction.

The funds raised form the auction will support the spay/neuter clinic,” animal shelter manager Karen Walther said.

The Dumpke-Weeks Spay/Neuter Clinic opened in 2010. Its mission includes preventing the overpopulation of unwanted animals.

Since 2011 two part-time veterinarians have completed about 4,000 surgeries. Sterilization costs $60 for a cat and $85 for a dog.

“The funds will also help provide for the welfare of incoming animals,” Walther said. “Sometimes we have to pay to treat an illness or injury.”

The poster collection represents the gathering from its inception in 1985 through 2013, 29 posters in all. The prints were professionally framed and matted by Picture This.

Scott Ruetner donated the majority of the posters.

“We were short six posters to make a complete set and Pat and Allen Simpson donated two,” Walther said. “The Folklife Center donated the others.”

Online bidding is available at www.biddingowl.com/lasso. The minimum bid is $7,500. Bidding closes on May 31.

