Nevada Highway Patrol badge

Authorities confirmed leads on the Battle Mountain bicycle hit and run fatal that occurred last week, Nevada Highway Patrol reported Aug. 29.

Troopers are looking for a blue Dodge truck, Nevada license plate No. 909YCK or 815XLJ with right front damage, and missing right side mirror. The suspect is Rocky Lee Jarrett, 31, from the Battle Mountain area.

Kevin Scott Walgren, 49, of Battle Mountain was killed in the crash on a frontage road four miles east of Battle Mountain at about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22.

If you see this truck, or have any information on this crash, please contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Elko office at 775-753-1111.

