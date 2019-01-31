The Nevada Highway Patrol, Winnemucca and West Wendover Police Departments, Humboldt, Lander, Elko, and White Pine County Sheriff’s Departments will be joining forces to crack down on distracted driving Feb. 1-19, and have an important message for the public: if you’re using a handheld electronic device while driving, you will be stopped.
Nevada law clearly states that any use of a handheld electronic device—cell phone, mp3 player, GPS, etc—while driving is illegal, and offenders will be pulled over and cited. Nevada’s ban on handheld devices while driving went into effect Jan. 1, 2012, and law enforcement continues to see and cite drivers every day.
Increasing law enforcement presence during this time and over Superbowl weekend will help our goal of reaching Zero Fatalities. Please follow these safety guidelines:
- TURN IT OFF—or sync it to Bluetooth (hands free) or switch it to silent
- PULL OFF THE ROAD—find a legal and safe place to talk on the phone
- USE YOUR PASSENGERS—ask your passengers to text or call for you
- SPREAD THE WORD—set up a message to tell others you are driving, and you will get back to them shortly
- FOCUS ON THE ROAD—let’s get to our destination safely
