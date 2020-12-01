Barrick listed again in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

TORONTO – Barrick Gold Corp. has retained its listing in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index’s World Index, ranking in the 95th percentile of all mining companies assessed.

This is the 13th consecutive year Barrick has been listed in the World Index, in which 2,500 companies are evaluated against governance, social performance, environmental management and economic contribution factors to identify the top 10 percent or “best in class” performers in every industry.

The DJSI is the longest-running global sustainability benchmark worldwide and has become the key reference point in sustainability investment, Barrick stated.

Barrick scored full marks (100th percentile) in the categories of environmental reporting, water-related risks, social reporting and human rights, and improved its scores in policy influence, operational eco-efficiency, biodiversity and occupational health and safety.

President and chief executive officer Mark Bristow said he was pleased by this objective, independent assessment of the strong emphasis Barrick placed on sustainability issues as well as the robustness of its approach.