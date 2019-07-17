RENO, Nev. – The Bureau of Land Management in Nevada has published the final Record of Decision and Special Recreation Permit approval for Burning Man 2019.
The final approval, announced July 17, is the result of a lengthy deliberate process involving the cooperation of numerous government and private entities. The Record of Decision states the BLM will issue a Special Recreation Permit for the event with a population cap of 80,000 attendees, the same duration and conditions as in 2018.
“Burning Man is one of the most recognized and unique events in the world. This event not only showcases the incredibly creative talent of thousands of attendees, it’s also a celebration of one of the most beautiful places not just in Nevada, but in the entire United States,” BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby said. “The BLM is extremely pleased about reaching this milestone and look forward to working with event organizers to ensure this year’s Burning Man event safely celebrates its core values and the spirit of human individuality, the environment and a sense of community.”
“The successful process to prepare for Burning Man would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of Black Rock City, LLC, the sponsors of the event,” Raby said.
The formal record of decision was mostly a formality that made no changes in the final proposed version issued June 14. It will serve as a guide for rules and restrictions for special use permits over the next 10 years.
Burning Man organizers had wanted the flexibility to expand to as many 100,000 people at the event held about 100 miles north of Reno.
They say a possible bump in the limit could still be considered in future years but they’re satisfied to remain at the current level for now.
The Burning Man event has been held every year since 1991 in Nevada’s Black Rock National Conservation Area, in the BLM Winnemucca District. The event population does not include government personnel, government contractors or BLM-permitted vendors.
The BLM Team will continue its work with Burning Man 2019 organizers up to and throughout this year’s event.
“BLM and Black Rock City teams will be out on the playa, just like we have been in previous years, and focused on health and safety related issues for all of the attendees,” Raby said. “We want to ensure the attendees are able to celebrate in the spirit of this event and do so in a safe environment.”
The event site, which will be within an approximately 3,400-acre pentagon-shaped area, will be within a “Closure Area,” the physical space that will be temporarily closed during the event. The Closure Order will last up to 74 days. There will be two phases of the Closure Order. Closure Order Phase 1 will last the entire duration and will take effect approximately 40 days before Labor Day 2019. Closure Order Phase 2, which will include a larger area for the event itself, will occur 14 days before Labor Day and will last approximately 21 days.
Each year, the event starts at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday the weekend before Labor Day and ends at noon the Tuesday after Labor Day.
