ELKO — To analyze the impacts of authorizing the City of Elko’s proposed utility right-of-way project in the northwest part of Elko, the Tuscarora Field Office, Bureau of Land Management Elko District, has prepared an Environmental Assessment titled “North 5th Street Tank and Water Line Right-of-Way.”
The city applied for a transportation and utility right-of-way from the BLM Tuscarora Field Office. The city is experiencing rapid urban growth and expansion, thus there is a need for additional utility infrastructure in the northwest portion of Elko. The North 5th Street Tank and Water Line ROW would provide potable water storage and conveyance to the northwest portion of the city. The widening of the North 5th Street would allow for the extension of city utilities along the road to developments in the area. EA analyzes the potential impacts of the proposed action, an existing road alternative, and a no action alternative.
The EA is available for viewing online at the E-planning link for this project: https://go.usa.gov/xPY5p.
The EA will be posted for a 15-day review period. BLM will select the action(s) to be implemented and issue a decision following the 15-day review period.
If you have questions concerning the information presented in the EA, or if you would like to request a hard copy or CD of the document, please contact Elisabeth Puentes, Realty Specialist, via email at epuentes@blm.gov or by phone at (775) 753-0294.
