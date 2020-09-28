BLM seeks public comment on Big Ledge Mine closure plan

ELKO--The Bureau of Land Management’s Wells Field Office is seeking public comment to identify issues to be analyzed in an environmental assessment on a plan of operations amendment submitted by National Oilwell Varco for the permanent closure of the Big Ledge Mine pit. The comment period closes Oct. 21, 2020.
The proposed plan amendment is designed to permanently close the Big Ledge Mine by backfilling the pit and eliminating the pit lake. Actions associated with the closure would include: management of acid rock drainage by treating the water to Nevada water quality standards; initial pumping of water from the pit lake via a buried pipeline to lined evaporation ponds located adjacent to Elko County Road 753 (west pond area near Tabor Creek) or at the Dry Creek Mill Site (east pond area); continued operation and closure of the authorized West waste rock facility catchment pond; managing post-pit water drawdown solids in the open pit; managing salts in lined evaporation ponds resulting from evaporation activities; filling the open pit with oxide rock after the pit water has been drawn down; and closure monitoring. Although both the west side pond option and east side pond option will be analyzed as part of the proposed action, National Oilwell Varco will only choose one pond area for the evaporation ponds and associated infrastructure.
“This proposed project ensures the BLM protects and allows Tabor Creek to be accessed for fishing opportunities for future generations,” Brady Owens, BLM assistant field manager, said.
Operating since 2007, the Big Ledge Mine is located in the northern Snake Mountain Range approximately 60 miles north of Wells, Nevada in Elko County. The entire project consists of the Big Ledge Mine, the Dry Creek Mill Site and the Stormy Creek Mill Site. The proposed closure activities would only take place at the Big Ledge Mine where mining activities have ceased, and the operator has begun working towards closure.
More information can be found on the project website: https://go.usa.gov/xGEad
Comments can be emailed to WellsFO_NEPA@blm.gov or physically mailed to: BLM Wells Office, Attn: Aili Gordon, 3900 East Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801.
