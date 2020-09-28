BLM seeks public comment on Big Ledge Mine closure plan

The proposed plan amendment is designed to permanently close the Big Ledge Mine by backfilling the pit and eliminating the pit lake. Actions associated with the closure would include: management of acid rock drainage by treating the water to Nevada water quality standards; initial pumping of water from the pit lake via a buried pipeline to lined evaporation ponds located adjacent to Elko County Road 753 (west pond area near Tabor Creek) or at the Dry Creek Mill Site (east pond area); continued operation and closure of the authorized West waste rock facility catchment pond; managing post-pit water drawdown solids in the open pit; managing salts in lined evaporation ponds resulting from evaporation activities; filling the open pit with oxide rock after the pit water has been drawn down; and closure monitoring. Although both the west side pond option and east side pond option will be analyzed as part of the proposed action, National Oilwell Varco will only choose one pond area for the evaporation ponds and associated infrastructure.