ELKO -- Nevada's Board of Regents has renewed Great Basin College President Joyce M. Helens’ contract.
“I’m proud of the work of President Helens,” said Chancellor Thom Reilly. “She is deserving of this contract renewal as she continues to move Great Basin College forward.”
Helens has led GBC since August 2017.
“President Helens has made great strides in working to increase student access and success at GBC, including the Military Credit Program which allows college credit be awarded to veterans for military service and training,” Reilly said.
A public memorandum put out by NSHE stated that an evaluation committee reviewed Helens’ self-evaluation and interviewed the president about her performance at the college. They also conducted interviews with campus personnel, students and community members interested in the college.
Students and classified staff participated in open forums concerning Helens’ rehiring. Faculty and students also completed surveys about the president’s performance.
The memorandum commended Helens’ advocacy for GBC and listed some of her accomplishments.
"Comments from the evaluation process reinforce that she tells the GBC story very well. In her first year she conducted a tour around the state, visiting with each of the college's centers and local community partners, with the distance between the centers not proving to be a barrier. Out of this she planned the 'GBC All College Conversation Day,' a full-day using a grass-roots approach to prioritize the work ahead for GBC."
“At the same time, there seems to be some concern about overall communication within the college community," states the memorandum. "The evaluation process highlights areas where more consistent and clear communications from the president would be beneficial. In particular, the president’s communications with the community should assist in establishing a stronger direction for the college as a whole. The same is true when it comes to cultivating relationships with GBC donors, as this is an area that could use increased focus in coming years.”
Previously, Helens served as president of St. Cloud Technical and Community College. She also served in leadership roles at the University of Alaska Anchorage Community and Technical College and the University of Alaska Corporate Program.
According to minnstate.edu, Helens also has served as the president of Peninsula College in Port Angeles, Washington; executive dean of Collin County Community College in McKinney, Texas; and director of instruction at Maywood Park Center Campus at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon.
