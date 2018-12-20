ELKO – Elko City Council agreed to one change on first reading of a proposed, amended brothel ordinance. The change adding a timeline for background checks for license applications will be made before final reading in the new year.
The council voted at its Dec. 18 meeting to insert a deadline of 90 days for completion of the application procedure for a brothel license, after brothel owner Louis Goldberg asked that there be a deadline inserted.
“It’s awesome what’s been done on this,” he said, referring to the ordinance, but he wanted to see a time provision so the application process couldn’t go on indefinitely.
The revised ordinance had left out a deadline to ease the crunch on police for background checks that involve out-of-state travel. Elko Police Chief Ben Reed suggested 60 days, but Councilwoman Mandy Simons suggested 90 days “in case something weird happens.”
Second reading on the ordinance and action on a separate resolution raising brothel fees will take place after the new council takes over in January, although the outgoing council agreed Dec. 11 to the fee changes in the business impact statement required before the changes.
The fees go from $3,000 to $6,500 for new licenses and annual renewals and from $2,500 to $5,000 for license applications. Those license and renewal hikes were a compromise from the original proposal to raise the fees from $3,000 to $10,000.
Brothel owners told the council they couldn’t afford the $10,000 fees.
The police chief said during the Dec. 18 public hearing that changes to the ordinance are “pretty extensive,” much of them updates and wording changes. The ordinance that hasn’t been changed since 1984 now calls prostitutes sex workers, details the process for work cards and revocation of licenses and outlines rules for medical testing of sex workers.
The proposed, amended ordinance limits the number of brothels in the city to four, instead of five, and brothel owners were agreeable to that change. Reed said there hasn’t been a fifth one in 20 years.
The ordinance also adds a section on brothel workers to include work cards for managers, bartenders, sex workers and others, such as maintenance workers, “so we make sure the work card process is for anyone living or working at a brothel,” Reed said.
Provisions for a translator when a sex worker needs to talk with police or city staff are also in the revised ordinance, with a change proposed at the Dec. 11 meeting. That involved taking out the requirement that the brothel pay for a translator since the new license and renewal fees will cover that cost.
Goldberg, who owns Mona’s Ranch and Inez’s, also sought clarity on the Dec. 15 deadline for fee payments in case of holidays or office delays, but the council agreed the day after a holiday is standard for deadlines.
Final action on the brothel code and fee changes will be up to the new council, to be sworn in at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at city hall. Councilman Reece Keener, who becomes mayor, has already been involved with the updated ordinance and new fees, and incoming council members Chip Stone and Bill Hance have been at the meetings.
Outgoing Mayor Chris Johnson and Councilman John Patrick Rice received accolades from fellow council members and city staff at the Dec. 18 council meeting, which was their last as city officials. The council’s normal meeting dates are the second and fourth Tuesdays of a month, but Christmas falls on the fourth Tuesday.
