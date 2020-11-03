Brough wins County Commission seat

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brough said while serving on the school board, he was able to visit “probably every community that makes up Elko County,” and has friends throughout those places.

Brough dispelled the notion that he would be “just another cowboy” on the County Commission.

“Somebody asked me a question, ‘why do I think we need another cowboy on the Elko County Commission?’” he said previously. “Well, really I will be the only cowboy on the Elko County Commission.”

“I make all of my living on cows,” Brough added.

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Brough said in a September Q&A with the Free Press that he does not believe Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was handling the pandemic well.

“It seems to be a one size fits all for Governor Sisolak and the vast majority of this should be left up to the counties and individuals,” he said. “Using the threat of license revocation or fines is an inappropriate use of business licenses.”

Brough said he would like to see Elko County have a more diverse economy, which he said is 85 percent dependent upon the mining industry, while Jackpot and Wendover are 100 percent dependent on area casinos.