Brough wins County Commission seat

ELKO — Rancher Wilde Brough, 67, has been elected to the District 1 seat on the Elko County Commission, defeating Democratic challenger and West Wendover City Councilman Ismael Gutierrez.
With 56% of the unofficial vote in, Brough led Gutierrez 11,039 to 2,657.
Brough, a Republican, will succeed outgoing Commissioner Demar Dahl, who has termed out following his last election.
“I would like to thank everybody for voting, and those who voted for me,” Brough said. “I feel very humbled about being elected an Elko County Commissioner.”
Brough, a resident of Clover Valley, said he wants to do as good a job as previous commissioners and is looking forward to representing not just eastern Elko County, but all county residents.
Brough said during a September candidate forum hosted by the Elko Daily Free Press that he is a lifelong resident of Elko County, and serving on the board of the Elko County School District for eight years, with two years as president, helped prepare him for the task of serving as a county commissioner.
“I think living here in Elko County is probably the biggest experience,” Brough said at the time. “I know all of Elko County.”
Coming in at 17,203 square miles and with a population of nearly 53,000 residents, Elko County is home to several individual communities, each with different priorities and needs.
Brough said while serving on the school board, he was able to visit “probably every community that makes up Elko County,” and has friends throughout those places.
Brough dispelled the notion that he would be “just another cowboy” on the County Commission.
“Somebody asked me a question, ‘why do I think we need another cowboy on the Elko County Commission?’” he said previously. “Well, really I will be the only cowboy on the Elko County Commission.”
“I make all of my living on cows,” Brough added.
Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Brough said in a September Q&A with the Free Press that he does not believe Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was handling the pandemic well.
“It seems to be a one size fits all for Governor Sisolak and the vast majority of this should be left up to the counties and individuals,” he said. “Using the threat of license revocation or fines is an inappropriate use of business licenses.”
Brough said he would like to see Elko County have a more diverse economy, which he said is 85 percent dependent upon the mining industry, while Jackpot and Wendover are 100 percent dependent on area casinos.
“Truly, I believe economic diversity and economic development is our most pressing need at this time,” he said.
"I like miners, and I like mining, but the fact is gold is a non-renewable commodity. Gold mining has made it possible, by the revenue and jobs they have provided for Elko county residents, to expand our economic base,” Brough added.
Republican Commissioners Jon Karr and Rex Steninger were both unchallenged in the general election.
