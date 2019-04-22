“Buddy benches” have been bringing their anti-bullying message to schools across the country, and they can now be found at schools in Nevada as well.
In Reno, students from ACE (Academy for Career Education) Charter High School are presenting one of their newly constructed buddy benches to Bailey Charter Elementary School April 23.
This is the second year that ACE students have been involved with the buddy bench program. Last year, ACE students designed and constructed benches for four public elementary schools in the Reno area. This year they made benches for four Reno charter schools: Bailey, Mariposa Academy, Sierra Nevada Academy, and Coral Academy.
Buddy benches are placed on school playgrounds, and when a child needs a supportive friend, someone to play with, or is just having a bad day, they sit on the bench. It signals to other students to join him or her to talk or play.
The buddy bench effort in Reno is spearheaded by WGU Nevada, which sponsored the materials for each bench, and Nevada State Contractors Board, which promotes construction education.
Krystal Pyatt of the Ferraro Group, a public relations firm which represents WGU and the Nevada State Contractors Board, said that all the entities involved in the buddy bench program in Reno will soon be discussing the future of the program. One of the factors they will look at will be how well the bench construction fits into the ACE curriculum.
Pyatt said WGU and the Contractors Board are interested in expanding the reach of the program into other areas of Nevada.
“What we found in our conversations with the school districts is that social and emotional learning is gaining steam,” Pyatt said. “There is a lot of evidence that these benches are a great vehicle to inspire kids to stick up for themselves in terms of letting people know, ‘Hey, I kind of need a friend.’”
