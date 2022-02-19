Building bridges: No downside to wildlife crossings

Back in 2010, when crews were working on the two wildlife overpasses over U.S. 93 north of Wells, a lot of motorists probably looked up and wondered what was going on. Are those bridges for animals? Are they really going to work?

Back then Nova Simpson was a graduate student at the University of Nevada, Reno, and for her research project she spent time at the new overpasses, counting tracks in the sand, and she watched videos of the animals. She watched the animals and looked at the data to see what the wildlife thought of these overpasses, to see how many animals would use them and stay off the highway.

“When I first started as a grad student, there was kind of a negative perception of these types of structures,” Simpson said during a recent interview. “A lot of people didn’t think that they would work. At least, in Nevada, these were the first structures that were being built. So Nevadans weren’t really exposed to them.”

Simpson’s research showed that the wildlife crossings do work. Almost all the deer and many other animals that want to cross U.S. 93 in the areas around the overpasses and underpasses now use them, so they are not running across the road in front of traffic.

Research at wildlife crossings around the world has shown that often the number of animal-vehicle collisions in the area around a crossing drops by about 90 to 97%.

Over the past 10 years, the word has been getting out that wildlife crossings work, and there is a broad support them. Hunters like them because they slow the reduction in wildlife numbers we have been seeing the region. Wildlife advocates and conservationists support them because they protect animals and reconnect habitats that have been sliced apart by our highways. Highway safety advocates support them because they reduce the number of accidents. And people driving down the highway are glad to know that they are now less likely to hit a big animal – which can be a horrible experience.

“Over time, and as people witnessed fewer animals being killed on the roadways, they realized how these structures keep them and their families safe,” Simpson said. “Overall, we’ve gotten good feedback from the community.”

Re(Connecting) Wild, a 12-minute documentary film produced in 2019 in collaboration with the Nevada Department of Transportation, the Nevada Department of Wildlife, and ARC Solutions, an international partnership network, tells the story of the wildlife crossings in Nevada. A lot of people have watched the film and learned about the benefits of the crossings.

A poll two years ago found that 93% of registered voters in Nevada, “from across the political and socioeconomic spectrums, believe that it is important to adopt policies to protect wildlife migration routes in their state.” The poll found that 92% of the respondents support the construction of more wildlife crossings, and 84% see a need for increased public funding for wildlife crossings.

The survey was conducted by the research firm FM3 for The Pew Charitable Trusts.

“That was a really great,” Simpson said. “I was really happy to hear that we have that much support.”

As the Northern Nevada biological supervisor and large mammal mitigation specialist for the Nevada Department of Transportation, Simpson is continuing to work on wildlife crossing projects.

The growing level of support Simpson has seen for wildlife crossings in the United States over the past 10 years took another step forward last November when Congress passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, which includes $350 million specifically designated for wildlife crossings.

“This is the very first time in history that funding for wildlife crossings has made it into an infrastructure bill,” Simpson said. “So this is kind of that first step to bring funding to the table for wildlife crossings. Because this has been the biggest struggle for these kinds of structures, is we just don’t have a pot of money to pull from.

“We’ve been able to utilize different pots if we can justify it. Like the safety fund. We can pull from a variety of things that fall within certain categories. But there has never been a designated fund for crossings. So this is making U.S. history, which has been phenomenal.”

Achievements and plans

To help make sure that people in Nevada continue to look at building wildlife crossings to connect migration corridors in the years ahead, Simpson contributed to the language in a section of Nevada Executive Order 2021-08, “Creating the Nevada Habitat Conservation Framework.” The executive order was approved in September 2021.

Section 6 of the order says, “NDOW and NDOT shall enter into a Memorandum of Understanding that formalizes and sets expectations for collaboration on the implementation of this Connectivity Plan within 12 months of its completion.”

The collaboration may include “Prioritizing areas for implementation of wildlife crossings or other highway features to improve permeability for wildlife while maintaining highway user safety.”

“I think we’ve been doing a really great job over the last decade, but as our staffing changes we wanted to make sure we continue that into the future,” Simpson said.

In recognition of all the work she has done to help wildlife and improve highway safety, in September Simpson received the ICOET 2021 Leadership (Catalyst) Award from the International Conference On Ecology & Transportation.

“Like I told my husband, that’s like the Emmy,” Simpson said. “It was exciting for me. It doesn’t mean much to others, and that’s fine, but it was exciting for me and them. It was nice to receive that honor.”

The ICOET promotes “road ecology.” This is a concept that has begun to receive more in-depth attention over the past 20 years and is now rapidly expanding as a science.

“It really has expanded a lot over the last decade, so that’s been great,” Simpson said. “In its simplest form, it’s the interaction of animals and roadways. Everything to do with behaviors, their habitat, and how roadways affect that.

“It’s everything from genetics to mortality, to complete habitat fragmentation. There’s just so much to it. It’s quite interesting.”

A history of roads and crossings

Automobiles first began to rumble into our lives in the late 1800s. Cars and trucks radically changed the lives of humans, and throughout the 20th century more and more roads were built to connect everyone to every place. But during all this construction, not much thought was given to what these roads were doing to animals and the habitat they rely on.

There are now more than 4 million miles of roads in the United States, according to the Federal Highway Administration. These roads cut right though areas that used to be continuous habitats for lots of animals.

No one knows how many animals are killed on the roads, but some estimates are that more than a million animals are killed every day in vehicles collisions in the United States. A lot of those are smaller animals, but there are more than a million vehicle-deer collisions reported in the United States every year. That’s an average of one collision every 26 seconds.

Around 12% of the wild mammals in North America die on roads. All the animal collision accidents in the U.S. are estimated to cost about $8 billion a year in vehicle repairs and medical expenses. More than 26,000 people are injured and around 200 people die each year in the U.S. in accidents caused by vehicle-animal collisions.

The first wildlife road crossings were constructed in France in the 1950s. Germany and the Netherlands then got into the action of building wildlife crossings, followed by Australia, Canada and other part of the world.

The Netherlands, which has only two percent as many roads as the U.S., now has over 600 animal crossings, compared to around 1,000 in the U.S.

From 1996 to 2014, six bridges and 38 underpasses were built for wildlife to cross the Trans-Canada Highway which runs through Banff National Park in Alberta. During that time, park officials counted more than 150,000 elk, moose, bear and other mammals using the crossings.

All kinds of wildlife crossings have been built around the world, many specially designed to accommodate the wildlife in the area. Some are planted with vegetation to mimic the surrounding environment. But often the wildlife begins to use the crossing before the work on it is done. Simpson said contractors saw deer using the overpasses at Pequop Summit even while workers were still moving dirt.

The U.S. was slower to start building wildlife crossings. A few crossings were built in the 1970s and 1980s in a few states, including Wyoming, Florida and New Jersey. One of the first projects to get publicity was a small tunnel for toads constructed in Davis, California in 1995, but unfortunately the toads didn’t use the tunnel.

Nevada is now one of the states on the forefront of building wildlife crossings. The state has especially been a leader in building wildlife overpasses. Nationwide there are now more than 1,000 dedicated wildlife crossings, but almost all of these are underpasses. There are only 10 to 20 wildlife overpasses in United States – and five of them are in Elko County. There is also one in Nevada’s Clark County.

NDOT works with NDOW to determine the areas where wildlife crossings are most needed.

“NDOT and the Nevada Department of Wildlife partnered to identify the most critical deer migration and roadway crossing points informed by data from mule deer GPS collars installed by NDOW to track the migratory movements of mule deer,” Simpson said.

On U.S. 93 north of Wells, at 10-mile Summit one overpass and two underpasses were completed in 2010. At HD Summit, the overpass was completed in 2011, and one underpass was completed in 2010 and another was completed in 2016.

The wildlife crossings on U.S. 93 are used by mule deer during their spring and fall migrations. The deer summer in the Jarbidge Mountains area and winter mostly in the Pequop Mountains.

On I-80 east of Elko, in the Silver Zone Pass area between Oasis and West Wendover an overpass was completed in 2013, and that same year fencing was added to make two train underpasses into multi-use underpasses. Two overpasses, one east and one west of Pequop Summit between Wells and Oasis were completed in 2017 and 2018. NDOT has also added fencing in this area to guide deer to two existing cattle underpasses and two low-use vehicle underpasses.

The wildlife crossings on U.S. 93 and I-80 have connected about one million acres of habitat that had been split up by highways, Simpson said.

Three of the overpasses on these highways are about 200 feet wide and the longest is about 600 feet long. They are among the largest wildlife overpasses in the U.S.

NDOT, in partnership with NDOW, has so far built a total of 23 structures in Nevada intended for wildlife and has also integrated an additional 10 existing structures that can be used as wildlife movement corridors.

Nevada’s large crossing structures have been a collaboration between NDOT and NDOW. NDOT was responsible for the costs associated with project design, crossings construction and project research. NDOW’s budget paid for wildlife fencing around the structures, post-construction vegetation, and project research.

“I can’t ever stress enough the importance of partnerships,” Simpson said. “We’re all working for a common goal. That network of partners has been pivotal.”

“You have to have the different specialists looking at animal behaviors, movement abilities, habitat requirements, landscape components, engineering components – there’s so much involved that you really need a big, dynamic team to make this work.”

Researching results

One reason it has taken a while to learn about how well wildlife crossings work is that it takes time and money to do the studies that are needed to get good data on wildlife behavior, so sometimes the studies get neglected. But Simpson, UNR, NDOW and NDOT were able to study what happened after the U.S. 93 wildlife crossings were constructed.

“We were able to do a pretty extensive study on that project for the first four years, the first eight migrations,” Simpson said.

She said that during those first four years, more than 35,000 mule deer used the crossings during their seasonal migrations. The crossings are also used by rabbits, bobcats, coyotes, dogs, cows, elk and birds.

Pronghorn antelope refused to use the underpasses, but during the U.S. 93 study Nevada was able to do the first documentation of a pronghorn using a wildlife overpass.

Simpson doesn’t have good data from before the U.S. 93 crossings were built, but she documented 12 mule deer carcasses at the 10-mile wildlife crossing during the first migration after the crossing was built. After that, she saw a 50% reduction in the number of carcasses collected every subsequent migration in the areas around the crossings, until she found zero carcasses during the eighth migration. Now there are often no deer hit during a migration across this section of U.S. 93, although occasionally there is one carcass when a deer finds a way to get onto the highway.

If the U.S. 93 crossings had not been built in 2010, there would have been about 90,000 deer running across this section of the highway in the past 11 years. Instead, that number has been almost zero.

The Pequops Summit area of I-80 was identified by NDOT as one of the top hotspots in the state for animal-vehicle collisions based on 2007-2016 data. Simpson said that in the few years before the crossings were built, one motorist death, 12 injuries and more than 200 wildlife-vehicle collisions were reported on this section of I-80. Those were about half of all reported wildlife-vehicle collisions along the entire length of I-80 in Nevada.

Simpson has not yet seen the official data on the number of animal-vehicle collisions on I-80 in the Pequops area in the past few years since the crossings were built, although the data should be coming in soon. But what she has heard is that there used to be close to 80 collisions per migration, and now there almost no animal-vehicle collisions.

“So that’s pretty amazing,” Simpson said. “If my birdies are correct that we’re not seeing anything up there, my report in the end should be pretty awesome for the Pequops as well.”

More plans for Elko County

At an Elko County commission meeting in November, outfitter Russell Nethery said the deer numbers in the area have fallen to only about 20% of what they should be, and he asked why wildlife crossings aren’t being built on the section of I-80 west of Elko, where he sees a lot of animal carcasses.

Simpson said she recently did get approval to have fencing installed along sections of I-80 between Carlin and Elko. The fencing will guide deer to some existing underpasses under the freeway.

“Those will be natural movement corridors for deer to travel to riparian areas,” Simpson said. “There are also some large box culverts which include cattle underpasses as well as some low-use vehicle underpasses.”

“But right now, we don’t have plans to build any large structures.”

She said NDOT would like to do more, but they have a lot of projects on their list and have to prioritize funding.

“We do believe at least along that stretch, the animals will move through those existing structures. Once we put the fencing in, there’s always an opportunity for nature to prove us wrong. And if we find that we have a lot of problems, we may have to reassess the approach.

“And that’s true of all of our projects. We will always watch and monitor, and if we need to adjust, then we will do that.”

Collisions in Nevada

Statewide, Nevada actually has some of the lowest numbers of vehicle-animal collisions in the country. West Virginia is the state where you have the highest likelihood of hitting an animal, and Montana is number two, according to data from State Farm.

According to NDOT data, in the 11 years from 2006 through 2016 there were an average of 516 animal-vehicle collisions reported in Nevada each year. An average of 66 animal-vehicle collisions each year caused human injuries. There were a total of 14 human fatalities over the 11 years. NDOT calculated that the total societal costs of the animal-vehicle collisions in Nevada were over $19 million dollars a year.

In the rural areas of Nevada the likelihood of hitting an animal has been a lot higher than in the rest of the state. Elko County had the highest number of animal-vehicle collisions from 2007 to 2016. Out of the approximately 500 animal-vehicle collisions reported in the state each year, about 90 were in Elko County, 70 in Lincoln County, 50 in Washoe County and 40 in White Pine County.

From 2007-2016, statewide about 2.4% of vehicle crashes statewide were animal related. In Elko County, about 14.7% of vehicle crashes were animal related. Mineral, Eureka, Humboldt, White Pine and Lincoln counties had higher percentages. In Lincoln County, 46.5% of the vehicle crashes were animal related.

Another fact to keep in mind is that these are reported animal-vehicle collisions, and the actual number of animal-vehicle collisions could be much higher. A report from NDOT said studies from Utah and Virginia that looked at animal carcasses found that the number of animals killed is about five to 10 times more than the reported crashes.

The price tag

If animal crossings work so well, why aren’t a lot more being built?

The cost.

Nevada’s first wildlife overpass built at 10-mile summit on U.S. 93 in 2010 cost about $2.5 million, Simpson said. Most wildlife overpasses today cost a lot more than that. The length of the overpass and a lot of other factors affect the cost, but generally a wildlife overpass can run from $5 to $20 million.

In Agoura Hills northwest of Los Angeles, a group is working on raising money for what will probably be the most expensive wildlife crossing yet – an $87 million bridge that will span across a 10-lane freeway to connect habitats of endangered cougars. The Save LA Cougars campaign is about $5 million from reaching its goal of paying for the bridge, which will be funded completely with private donations.

Most wildlife overpasses don’t cost nearly that much, but they also don’t have wealthy benefactors making contributions to the project. Wildlife crossings rely on state and federal road funds that are also needed for a lot of other projects.

Underpasses can cost substantially less than overpasses, and that’s why there are so many more underpasses than overpasses.

If it’s possible to use an existing underpass and simply build fences to guide animals to the underpass, the project can be relatively inexpensive, although the fencing can cost around $50,000 per mile. If a wildlife underpass is built as part of a new road project, its cost can be around $500,000 to $1 million. If an underpass is dug out under an existing road, it can cost around $1.5 million or more.

The disadvantage of building a less expensive underpass rather than an overpass is that many animals – especially pronghorn – are more reluctant to use an underpass, because it is not natural for them to go into this kind of underground space. But many animals can learn to use the underpasses.

“We had a lot more success at the overpasses right away,” Simpson said. “The animals did not retract from those structures. But with time the underpasses became almost as successful. It just shows that the deer took more time to habituate to underpasses than overpasses.”

Although wildlife crossings can be expensive, they can pay for themselves in a fairly short amount of time by preventing vehicle-wildlife collisions, since the cost of each collision with a large animal can average around $8,000. An underpass that is effective in stopping wildlife collisions along a section of road that has a history of a lot of wildlife accidents can pay for itself in just a few years. An overpass that costs millions of dollars can take many years to pay for itself. But that’s just looking at the costs of vehicle repairs and medical bills. We can also take into consideration a lot of other factors, including all the benefits to wildlife – and the fact that the overpass may prevent a human fatality.

Infrastructure funding

The $350 million which has been set aside in the federal infrastructure package for wildlife crossings will help make it possible to build more crossings around the U.S. in the years ahead. The program may also help to make more people aware of the value of the crossings.

When Martha Williams, who has been nominated to serve as the new director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, was being interviewed by a Congressional committee on Nov. 17, Tom Carper, D-Delaware, asked her how her experience with wildlife crossings in Montana have prepared her to implement the new $350 million federal pilot program.

Williams said this federal program for wildlife crossings is “a big moment … a long time coming.”

“I can’t—we can’t—underestimate the importance of these crossings for (motorist) safety, and for wildlife,” she said. “Experience shows that species use them, and they help with safety.”

Simpson said people have been working for years on getting something like this new federal program for wildlife crossings.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to know some of the people behind this,” Simpson said. “I was reached out to at one point, and I was fortunate enough to go to the House of Representatives. And I got to talk with them and present about the structures we have in Nevada and talk about how successful they are, in preparation for this bill.”

That was in March 2020.

“It’s been a long time in the making. A lot of people were involved in this, in creating this policy. Just an amazing group of people. There was a lot of stuff that unfortunately got excluded, but we’re really happy to see what did make it.”

The federal funding for wildlife crossings will be distributed over five years through a competitive grant process, which may require state matching funds. Simpson said NDOT is waiting to learn more about the program.

“There’s going to be a lot of competition for this,” she said.

As more people become aware of all the benefits of wildlife crossings, Simpson hopes that eventually regular funding at the federal and state levels will be specifically designated for wildlife mitigation.

“My ultimate goal is to see that we have long term funding for every state, so that we can all get all of our projects moving forward. That would be my wish before I retire, is to see that enacted.

“I’ve got 22 years.”

