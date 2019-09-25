ELKO – “We, as a city, certainly opened a can of worms” on one block along Commercial Street in downtown Elko when one property recently was surveyed, Elko City Planner Cathy Laughlin said.
The city surveyed the former G Bar building owned by Gremel & Reutner Properties Inc., in answer to a request and then decided to survey the entire block on the southeasterly portion of Commercial between Fifth and Sixth streets.
The surveys found that seven properties on the southeasterly portion of Commercial Street between Fifth and Sixth streets encroached on city right-of-way property. For example, JM Capriola’s store at 500 Commercial is a 102-feet-long building on a 100-foot-long lot, Laughlin said.
There are eight properties on the block, but one isn’t encroaching.
Laughlin said the proposed solution is for the city to vacate up to 2.5 feet in front of the buildings, so the buildings are no longer encroaching, and she asked the Elko City Council to start the ball rolling by agreeing to refer the proposals to vacate city land to the Elko Planning Commission.
“This is like bringing a petition” to the council for referral to the Elko Planning Commission, she said, explaining that each property and the exact amount of vacation needed for each would be separate agenda items for the commission.
The council voted at its Sept. 24 meeting to refer the vacation proposals to the commission, with three council members unanimously agreeing. The three were Mayor Pro Tem Robert Schmidtlein, Mindy Simons and Bill Hance. Mayor Reece Keener and Councilman Chip Stone were absent.
The city will be giving the vacated land to the property owners, but the council also decided at the meeting to sell a small strip of land to Koinonia Construction Inc.
Although vacating the land on Commercial will mean more property for the businesses, Laughlin has already heard from property owners about whether the additional land means more taxes. One property owner asking about taxes was Jacques Errecart. His property would increase by 101 square feet, she said.
“It raises property values, too,” said the city’s civil engineer, Bob Thibault.
Laughlin said property owners would be taxed on the extension, but their buildings already encroach onto city land, and cleaning up the encroachment problem “is the right thing to do.”
Hance questioned why the city would align three-quarters of the block and not include the eighth business at the end of the block “to keep the line straight.”
City Attorney David Stanton said that if the city gives away two feet on the last building, there needs to be a statement from the council that it is in the best interest of the city.
“As I look at this, doing two feet on the last property seems logical,” Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkerson said.
Hance’s motion to refer the vacation requests included calling for notification to the eighth business that it could be included to receive an extra 2 feet across the front of the building. It will be up to the property owner of 588 and 592 Commercial, MPLDP LCC., whether to participate.
Laughlin provided a list of the property owners for the seven encroaching buildings on Commercial Street. They are JM Capriola Co. Inc., Jacques Errecart, Patray Assets LLP, Ace Glass Co., Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum, Gremel & Reutner Properties Inc. and Shigamo Development Inc.
The Coffee Mug and Modz Arcade are among the businesses on the block.
Hance had a question that raises more questions. He asked how bad encroachment might be on the next block.
In the separate land action, the council agreed to sell 0.37 acres to Koinonia without putting the property up for auction. The city can take that route if it determines the sale would be in the best interest of the city and is too small for anyone else to establish an economically viable use, according to state statute.
“I don’t feel this property would benefit anyone else,” said Schmidtlein.
Laughlin said Koinonia bought four parcels of land on North Fifth Street to develop a townhouse subdivision, and the extra city land would provide for additional parking, although “the topography has some challenges.” Action on the development will come later, she said.
The strip of land is on the sloped area above the soccer fields and parking lot of Mountain View Park, and Laughlin said she already talked with the Parks and Recreation Board about Koinonia’s request. The parks board approved the sale but wanted to designate revenue to the city’s parks and recreation fund or future park projects.
“But that is impossible for us to do because with land sales actually the funding goes into capital construction projects,” she said.
Councilwoman Mindy Simons proposed the city obtain the required appraisal and sell the land based on the facts that such a sale would be in the best interest of the city and not benefit anyone else but the developer.
The appraisal must come back to the council for approval, according to Laughlin.
First, this property being considered for vacation belongs to the public. Second, seven property owners knew or should have known they encroached, unlawfully, and avoided taxes for a significant period of time. Last, Mr. Stanton, the best interest statement will not absolve current or past council members fr failing to perform a legal duty or adequately supervising subordinates. The proper standard should be the best interests of the taxpayers, as a whole, which should be put to a vote, not a zoning petition since the potential loss of this public space or the loss of tax revenue effects all.
